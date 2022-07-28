The gaming industry is quite unstable when it comes to release dates. Developing a video game is such a complicated process in which so many things can go wrong, that setting a day for the release of this or that title is actually a half-blind bet by studios and publishers. For this reason, it is completely common that we are constantly hearing about the infamous delays. Of course, these decisions often have to do with delivering a better product at the end of the day, however, they do not stop hurting. 2022 has not been the exception and over the last few months, we have seen how it is that large productions scheduled to come out as soon as possible have had to be postponed. Here is a list of five big games that were supposed to be coming soon but had to be pushed back to 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

The truth is that since we were told that the game would be ready for this year, we all doubted enormously, since we had been shown very little. Since the release of Batman: Arkham Knight at the beginning of the last generation, Rocksteady remained completely silent until finally came the revelation of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, a game that undoubtedly looks great, but also, clearly, It lacks time in the oven. For this reason, when Warner came out to announce that indeed, his new title simply could not be ready in 2022, no one was surprised. Now, we just have to be even more patient and see when in 2023 we can play it. It is preferable that this important developer take his time so that everything goes according to the high expectations that are had.

forspoken

They say that a bad game will always be bad, but that a late one has the enormous potential to become something very good. Under this idea, the truth is that we are very happy that it has been decided that Forspoken will not be released on October 11 as planned. In fact, this is the second major delay suffered by the Square Enix game, as it was originally promised for last May. Anyway, we believe that especially in October, there will be no shortage of things to play, besides of course, the size of this project makes us think that its quality control process is much more complicated than normal. In addition, the wait will not even be that long, since we have been assured that it will be ready to arrive exclusively on PS5 on January 24.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

The never ending story. After somewhat impulsively at E3 2019, Nintendo decided to announce that a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was already in the works, the information on the game has trickled down, to the point that we are three years later , and we still don’t know the official name of the title, or to see extended gameplay that lets us understand more about what it will offer. We know that the idea of ​​making a second part for such an important game is no small thing, but we would also be lying to you if we told you that there is already beginning to be a genuine concern about what is happening with the development of the game. So far, we know that it will arrive in spring 2023 for the Nintendo Switch and that surely, Eiji Aonuma’s team is building something truly special that will blow our minds. There is nothing left to wait.

Starfield

Xbox has a serious problem. Despite the dozens of studios it has bought in recent years, it continues to have periods longer than a year in which its platforms do not receive any kind of exclusive content. Outside of the small As Dusk Falls project, Microsoft’s consoles will be completely dry in 2022. One of the great hopes was Starfield of one of its most important purchases, Bethesda, however, having promised it for this year, it felt like something very complicated to accomplish, so when it was announced that the ambitious game would not be ready, few were surprised. The thing here is that going from having an exact premiere day, he only told us that it will arrive at some point in the first half of 2023. Hopefully this time will be enough for us to be given the experience that is being promised and of course So many expectations have been raised.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft is another of the big companies in the medium that is going through extremely complex times. Recent commercial failures and of course, all the labor scandals that have broken out in recent months, are beginning to take their toll on the French publisher, denoting a strong instability within it. Despite all of the above, one of his strongest bets for this end of the year was Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a game based on the James Cameron franchise that was intended to come out at the same time as the second film in December, however , surely due to the complications that we talked about, the decision was made to better postpone the premiere. So far we know little and according to what was said, the development is going much slower than expected, because the new arrival date, if it can be called a date, was placed at some point in the next fiscal year, that is to say , will be released between April 2023 and March 2024.