One of the big surprises of the last few days had to do with the fact that during the most recent Nintendo Direct, something that fans had been asking for with special substance was finally confirmed: games from the entire Game Boy family join the Switch Online service. . Of course, and as expected, this premiere is given in a somewhat measured way, with some selected games from these beloved consoles, this of course, with the promise that many more of them will arrive in the future. Obviously we couldn’t help but think about what we’d like to see later specifically on the original Game Boy, so we’ve put together a list for you. list of titles that deserve to be within the service. We wait for you to tell us which ones you personally expect the most.

Pokemon Red & Blue

Undoubtedly, the great absentee from this first wave of Game Boy games on the Switch. We know perfectly well that the topic of Pokémon is treated separately, because it is not like Nintendo is the only one with a vote at the table. Despite the above, it seems to us that due to their importance and of course, because of how iconic they are, the first generation of this beloved series has to arrive soon. Pokémon Red & Blue not only gave life to one of the most important and popular IPs in the world today, but they basically came to give the Game Boy a second life when he was about to hang up his tennis shoes. Something that would also be interesting is that in addition to these two versions, the Yellow Version could also be made available to us, which was also extremely important to a lot of players.

Super Mario Land

We know perfectly well that Super Mario Land 2 is currently available on the Switch Online service and that it is undoubtedly a better game than its predecessor, however, it seems important to us that Super Mario Land is also available for anyone to enjoy. Why do we say all this? Well, the reality was that this specific title marked a turning point in how large series should be brought to something like the Game Boy. The transition from what was done on the NES to the portable is basically flawless, fully fulfilling the promise of having a Mario game on the go. For this reason, it seems to us that this specific title should appear very soon on the service with everything and that we already have its sequel.

donkey kong

Donkey Kong is another of the great faces of Nintendo. One that we remember with special fondness. During the Game Boy era, the famous primate had an extremely interesting game that came to reinvent and modernize its most classic form. The so-called Donkey Kong 94 was a reimagining of the arcade game in which the character was born, which of course would give Nintendo its first great success within the video game industry. Apart from all the nostalgia, we can tell you that this game is a real screaming platformer with dozens of levels to overcome that are totally worth it. In addition, we believe that it is an important part of the history of the laptop, so it should be in service as soon as possible.

Kid Dracula

Game Boy Castlevania would be another great addition we’d love to see on the Nintendo Switch, however if we had to choose, we’d say we’d love to see Game Boy even more. Kid Dracula, the most remembered title for what was its Famicom version, but it also had one on the beautiful Nintendo laptop and that not many could play at the time. The truth is that we currently believe that this part of the history of the iconic Konami series deserves much more attention than it sometimes receives, so it would be great if it were made available to all of us. What is this game all about? Well, we tell you that it is a kind of parody of the adventure of the Belmonts and Dracula within a beautiful and very well designed platform game.

Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters

During the last few days there has been a lot of talk about a possible return of Pit and his entire world based on Greek mythology. Above all, a remake of the precious 3DS title is requested. This would probably be too much to ask. What we believe is not too much, would be to have the delivery of this series that was on the Game Boy. Yes, in addition to the beloved NES game, there was Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters for the portable, a game that transferred the experience in a great way to a smaller but just as sensational adventure. There is no doubt that having a game like this would give the service much more value, especially if you take into account how complicated and expensive it is currently to find its original version.