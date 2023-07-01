In the last five years he has been associated with an infinity of clubs, but Moussa Dembélé is a striker who could provide very important depth.

We have to assume that Real Madrid will sign another important center forward to be ahead of Joselu in the pecking order.

It’s hard to say at this point if Dembélé would be top enough of a player to fill that role, or if Real Madrid could operate with two substitute forwards. The idea of ​​being a stopgap while Kylian Mbappe arrives also applies here.

It would largely be about building depth on the wings for Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo, but there are far worse ways to do that than with the talented 27-year-old Jonathan Bamba.

The Lille winger has been a very solid player for many years, scoring six goals and dishing out seven assists in a rather low-key Lille side last season.

A short-term deal for Bamba could be a very smart move for Real Madrid. It may not be what is said to be a galactic, but the whites have the opportunity to reinforce that area of ​​the squad without having to pay for a transfer.

Wouldn’t it be cathartic for Real Madrid to finally see David De Gea wearing the famous white shirt?

We all know the fax incident back in 2015 that went awry and prevented the Spanish goalkeeper from leaving Manchester United, but the opportunity has returned.

Thibaut Courtois remains number one in the Spanish capital, but with only Andriy Lunin behind him, there is room for another goalkeeper and a real rivalry between De Gea and Courtois could emerge. The Spaniard appears set to leave Manchester United after a surprising turnaround in his contract and renewal with the club.

This would be a dishonest move for Real Madrid, but they need more depth on the wings and the options are limited. There are two Premier League wingers available that could be of interest. One is Adama Traoré and another is Wilfried Zaha.

Traoré is a few years younger than Zaha and would not need long to adjust to La Liga after his recent loan to Barcelona.

turn back Another way that Real Madrid has to reinforce the wings is to bring Ángel Di María back to the club for a year. He is available after the expiration of his contract at Juventus.

Di María scored 36 goals and provided 85 assists in 190 appearances for Real Madrid before joining Manchester United. His experience could come in handy as Real Madrid start the season without Karim Benzema for the first time in a decade.