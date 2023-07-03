He Manchester Utd will play again the highest European competition, the Champions League. The Ten Hag team must look for new players to strengthen its squad for next season.
Among free agents there are always players who can be useful, and Manchester United could take advantage of this.
Therefore, today we show you the five footballers who are free who could fit into the Manchester United squad.
former/current club: Real Madrid
The Balearic player ends his contract with Real Madrid and will no longer be linked to the club. This opens up a great opportunity for Manchester United, which would acquire this player at zero cost and offer him a large amount of resources and improve the squad.
The player has already been linked previously with the Old Trafford team.
former/current club: Lyon Olympics
In recent seasons, the French striker for Olympique de Lyon has been linked to a large number of clubs.
Now Manchester United needs a player who is a reference above and the option of Moussa Dembélé knowing that it would come at zero cost could be one of the most appetizing for the English.
former/current club: Frankfurt Eintracht
Daichi Kamada was one of Eintracht Frankfurt’s best players last seasonthe Japanese, now, ends his contract with the German team and his future is up in the air.
Kamada is a footballer who has shown what he is capable of and could fit into Erik Ten Hag’s plans.
former/current club: FC Barcelona
After a decade at FC Barcelona, Jordi Alba ends his stay at the culé team. Now, Jordi Alba is looking for a new club.
A new challenge for the Catalan footballer could be at Manchester United, where the English would strengthen the back positions and gain seniority.
former/current club: Juventus
The Argentinian would be a more than interesting option and one that would improve the Red Devils squad.
Di María already knows what it’s like to play for Manchester United, it would be his second spell at the club.
