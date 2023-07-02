Manchester City, current champion of both the Premier League and FA Cup as well as the Champions League is one, if not the best, of the best squads on the old continentThey have managed to win it all. Now, the team trained by Pep Guardiola seeks to improve some of the squad for next season and try to revalidate these three titles that the citizen team has managed to win.
Among free agents there are always players who can be useful, and Manchester City could take advantage of this.
Therefore, today we show you The five footballers who are free who could fit into the Manchester City squad.
former/current club: Inter de Milan
Current runner-up in the Champions League. Manchester City wants to reinforce the defensive line and the signing of Skriniar would be more than interesting for the current Premier League champion.
former/current club: Real Madrid
The Balearic player ends his contract with Real Madrid and will not renew with the whites. Manchester City needs players on the wing due to the possible departure of two of its players from the squad and Asensio could be a great option for the citizen team seeing that it would come at zero cost.
Previous/current club: Juventus
Ángel Di María is one of the most contrasted players in recent years. The one who was world champion last December in Qatar already knows what it’s like to play in the Premier League, after playing for Manchester United after leaving Real Madrid.
The Argentine is an option for City after his contract with Juventus ends.
former/current club: Lille
With the possibility that Mahrez and Bernardo Silva leave the citizen club, Pep Guardiola’s men would have to look for a winger who can replace these players who have given so much joy in Manchester
The Lille player has been one of the best of the French team season after season and although he would not be a reinforcement at the level of the two cracks mentioned above, the Ivorian player would be an interesting option seeing that he would come at zero cost.
former/current club: Lazio
It would be a more than interesting option for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola could make a crack out of the young player. The Argentine born in Mexico ends his contract with Lazio, so it would come at zero cost.
