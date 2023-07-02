The Juventus is in full search for reinforcements to strengthen its squad for the next season. However, instead of making large investments, the Italian club is exploring the possibility of sign players for free. In this article, we will analyze the five names that sound strong and could reach Juventus at no cost in the transfer market.
Jonathan Bamba, French end of Lille, is one of the names that sounds strong. With great speed and dribbling skills, Bamba has excelled in Ligue 1 and could bring imbalance to Juventus’ attack. His contract with Lille expires soon, making him an attractive option for the Italian side.
Another player who could arrive at no cost is Adama Traoré, the speedy winger from Wolverhampton. With his physical power and blistering speed, Traoré has been a pain in the ass for Premier League defences. His contract is also coming to an end and Juventus could use this opportunity to strengthen his offensive front.
In the defensive line, Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan is presented as an interesting option. The Slovak centre-back has proven to be a reliable defensive mainstay and his ability to anticipate opposing forwards makes him a complete defender.
In goal, David De Gea of the Manchester Utd has been linked with Juventus. The experienced Spanish goalkeeper has had his performance ups and downs, but he is still considered one of the best in his position. If Manchester United were willing to pay part of his salary, De Gea could be an attractive option to reinforce Juventus’ goal.
Lastly, Tottenham’s Lucas Moura could be an interesting midfield addition.. The Brazilian is known for his speed, technical ability and ability to score important goals.
