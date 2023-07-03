Atlético de Madrid is looking for reinforcements for next season and if they arrive as free agents they will solve things a lot in the Metropolitan offices, because if they want to spend, they will have to sell first, as Enrique Cerezo has confirmed. Here we show you 5 players who could reach zero cost:
More news about the European football transfer market:
former/current club: Chelsea
Fabrizio Romano dropped the bomb last Friday when none of the Atlético de Madrid fans expected it. The plan is as follows: Chelsea will terminate his contract and arrive as a free agent at the Metropolitan. Simeone reinforces his defense in the best way.
former/current club: Lyon Olympics
In the last five years he has been associated with an infinite number of clubs, but Moussa Dembélé is a striker who could provide very important depth in a position where Atlétcio is not particularly well-rounded.
It’s hard to say at this point if Dembélé would be top enough of a player to fill that role, or if Atlético could operate with two substitute forwards.
former/current club: Manchester United
The renewal with Manchester United has been completely paralyzed and being a footballer who would arrive totally free, he would be a good addition to the Metropolitan’s goal, seeing Oblak’s last stretch of the season where he has been mostly injured.
former/current club: Juventus
The footballer is not going to renew with Juventus and a call from Simeone could change his future. He currently has no team and there are many suitors who would like to have the noodle in his ranks. He would be a top reinforcement for immediate adaptation, since the Argentine already knows LaLIga
former/current club: Lille
The Lille winger has been a very solid player for many years, scoring six goals and dishing out seven assists in a rather low-key Lille side last season. A short-term deal for Bamba could be a very smart move for Atlético de Madrid, as it is a position where they are not overused.
#free #signings #Atlético #Madrid #summer #window #Azpilicueta #María..
Leave a Reply