For the third consecutive transfer window, the liverpoolHe will have a different sporting director in charge of transfers.
Jorg Schmadtke replaced Julian Ward in early June, just a year after transfer strategist Michael Edwards left Merseyside. The former Wolfsburg sporting director did not have much time to familiarize himself with his new surroundings before he was immediately plunged into the chaos of the summer window.
Here are some possible free transfers that Schmadtke might be interested in.
Former/current club: FC Koln
Liverpool’s midfield last season was accused of lacking the temperament of Jurgen Klopp’s first teams. Ellyes Skhiri would certainly bring some of that.
No Bundesliga player covered more distance than Koln’s workhorse last season (393.6km), while only two people were able to improve their combined tackle and interception tally. At 28, Skhiri’s fee would not have been insignificant if he had more years left on his contract.
Previous/current club: Getafe
The summer of 2023 will finally be the year that Caoimhin Kelleher is mercifully released from the Liverpool bench. The immensely talented 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international has played second fiddle to Alisson for the past four seasons; he can now be David Soria’s turn.
The former Real Madrid youth team player is one of three goalkeepers who have led up to ten clean sheets in each of the last five seasons. However, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jan Oblak have been guarding the net for Barcelona and Atlético Madrid respectively, Soria has been in the firing line at modest Getafe.
Former/current club: Arsenal
Liverpool perhaps could have done it with Reiss Nelson last season. Against both Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, the 23-year-old winger came off the bench to score decisive goals for Arsenal in two wins. Liverpool failed to score in 1–0 defeats to both promoted clubs.
While the Reds aren’t exactly short of wide forwards, the opportunity to nab a direct rival’s academy grad for free may be too tempting to pass up. Nelson and Arsenal are in talks over a new deal, but there’s no reason Liverpool can’t put in a rival bid.
Former/current club: Lyon
Following the departure of Roberto Firmino, who was briefly one of the most attractive free agent options on the market before agreeing to a move to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool’s few center forward options have dwindled further.
Both Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez can occupy the middle, but Klopp tended to favor these two players on the left. Moussa Dembele is an old-school number nine, giving Liverpool’s speedy forwards a focal point to talk about.
Former/current club: Aston Villa
After saying goodbye to one wise veteran, Liverpool could welcome another in Kirkby. Ashley Young is ironically six months older than James Milner but would bring the same level of professionalism and versatility.
Capable of replacing any of Liverpool’s full-backs, Young played over 2,000 Premier League minutes for Aston Villa last season (more than Polish international Matty Cash) and was open to another campaign at Birmingham.
Unai Emery turned down the chance to keep Young, but Klopp may be tempted to bring him on.
