Arsenal stayed on the doorstep of glory in the last edition of the Premier League. Despite having dominated a good part of the season, Arteta’s men succumbed to the might of Manchester City, who would win the treble.
With the arrival of Havertz and the imminent signing of Rice, the Gunners hope to return to the top in 2023/24. Here are some of the most attractive free agent options for Arsenal.
Former/current club: Eintracht Frankfurt
With Marcus Thuram heading to Inter, Milan Skriniar on his way to PSG and Roberto Firmino chasing Saudi shekels, Daichi Kamada is arguably the most talented free transfer still available.
Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner said: “I have rarely come across such an intelligent player on the pitch. Daichi’s sense of anticipation of where dangerous spaces will open up is excellent.”
More comfortable in a central role, or coming on from the left if Kieran Tierney provides the width from the side, Kamada serves as a cheap alternative to some of Arsenal’s expensive targets.
Former/current club: Brighton
Roberto De Zerbi is desperate to keep Joel Veltman in Brighton. “I want him next season for sure,” the coach said at the end of last season, but an extension to the defender’s contract has yet to be agreed.
If Arsenal can tempt the 31-year-old defender away from the south coast, it would be shrewd business. A regular in De Zerbi’s complex system and with a Champions League semi-final appearance under their belt, the Gunners would add a tactically astute and experienced figure to a back-line that does not feature a starter over the age of 25.
Former/current club: Inter
“There were three or four injuries to important players and from there everything got complicated,” reflects Mikel Arteta when analyzing Arsenal’s failed bid for the title. “When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as the problems came up, it wasn’t enough for us.”
One of the key injuries was that of central defender William Saliba. Ultimately, the fall of Rob Holding, coupled with Gabriel’s uneasiness without the Frenchman, overwhelmed the strength of Arsenal’s front line.
When Lille won Ligue 1 in 2021, Jonathan Bamba was the only outfield player to feature in every game. After a dip in form the following season, Bamba has rediscovered the attacking style that makes him one of the hidden gems of the French top flight.
At just 27, Bamba has yet to reach his ceiling and could offer the likes of Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka a much-needed breather if Arteta can bring himself to rotate his first-choice wingers.
Former/current club: Crystal Palace
The way Wilfried Zaha tells the story of his negotiations with Arsenal manager Unai Emery in the summer of 2019 makes it sound very simple. “He said, ‘Yeah, we’d love to have you,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to go.'”
The deal ultimately fell through as Arsenal opted to spend £72m on Nicolás Pepe. Four years later, Zaha dribbles less than ever, but shoots more.
#free #players #Arsenal #sign #European #summer #transfer #window #Kamada #Vrij
Leave a Reply