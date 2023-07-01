Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner said: “I have rarely come across such an intelligent player on the pitch. Daichi’s sense of anticipation of where dangerous spaces will open up is excellent.”

More comfortable in a central role, or coming on from the left if Kieran Tierney provides the width from the side, Kamada serves as a cheap alternative to some of Arsenal’s expensive targets.

If Arsenal can tempt the 31-year-old defender away from the south coast, it would be shrewd business. A regular in De Zerbi’s complex system and with a Champions League semi-final appearance under their belt, the Gunners would add a tactically astute and experienced figure to a back-line that does not feature a starter over the age of 25.

One of the key injuries was that of central defender William Saliba. Ultimately, the fall of Rob Holding, coupled with Gabriel’s uneasiness without the Frenchman, overwhelmed the strength of Arsenal’s front line.

At just 27, Bamba has yet to reach his ceiling and could offer the likes of Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka a much-needed breather if Arteta can bring himself to rotate his first-choice wingers.

The deal ultimately fell through as Arsenal opted to spend £72m on Nicolás Pepe. Four years later, Zaha dribbles less than ever, but shoots more.