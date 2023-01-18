Cruz Azul has less than two weeks to find a top-level striker. La Máquina Celeste has made some signings during the winter market, but the board has not yet been able to add a nine goalscorer to the squad. In this journey, names such as Luis Suárez or Enner Valencia have sounded, but the proposals of the La Noria team have not been able to convince these footballers.
The cement team urgently needs a striker, especially if we take into account the very low level offered by Iván Morales and Michael Estrada, in addition to the recent injury to Gonzalo Carneiro. In this sense, these are five strikers that Cruz Azul could hire to strengthen their attack in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX:
As we anticipated in 90min, Cruz Azul’s interest in Radamel Falcao is real, even the club’s president publicly accepted it. The 36-year-old Colombian has great prestige and still has soccer in his boots. ‘El Tigre’ has a contract with Rayo Vallecano until June 2023 and would be willing to come to Mexican soccer.
The Spanish striker was surveyed by the Machine a couple of years ago, but on that occasion he rejected the offer. After his time at Ankaragücü in the Turkish league, Jesé, 29, became a free agent and could be a good option for Cruz Azul, since he can play at both ends and as nine.
The Mexican/Peruvian forward does not count for Veljko Paunovic and would leave Chivas de Guadalajara in this winter market. Pumas and Puebla have already raised their hands to receive Santiago Ormeño, but Cruz Azul could get into the negotiations and get a competitive attacker on loan.
This is one of the names that have sounded more insistently in recent days. The ‘Tooth’ López does not go into the plan of the Tigers and Cruz Azul is interested in the Uruguayan. He could arrive on loan to the Machine and the UANL team would pay a percentage of his salary.
The Canadian striker is a free agent after expiring his contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps. In Liga MX he left a good taste in the mouth with Puebla and in the past he was very close to signing with the Machine in 2019, however, at the last minute, the negotiations fell apart.
