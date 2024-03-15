Since the departure of the technician Sir Alex Ferguson he Manchester United has not been the same again, since his last title of the Premier League He already achieved it in the distant 2012-2013 season, although yes, he also raised a FA Cup In 2015-16, the League Cup in 2022-23 and the Community Shield In 2016, however, it is still far from the monster it once was.
Throughout their history, the Red Devils They have had several talented footballers such as David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Bobby Charlton, Roy Keane, George Best, Rio Ferdinand, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edwin van der Saramong others, but there are also figures who passed without pain or glory and others who, perhaps, you did not even remember that they played in the English team.
Here we leave you five footballers that you may not remember in Old Trafford:
The Uruguayan is well remembered for what he did with his team in South Africa 2010 and his participation with Atletico Madridbut his jump to Europe was achieved at the hands of the Red Devils in 2002 at the request of Sir Alex Ferguson. And although she won the Premier League and the FA Cuphis passage through Old Trafford It was two years when he left with 17 goals and nine assists in 98 games.
For more than a decade the goalkeeper was in charge of guarding the three goal posts. USAattending three World Cups.
After starting his career in his country with North Jersey Imperials and the MetroStarsthe American landed on the Manchester United to replace French Fabien Barthez in 2003 after a payment of four million dollars.
He started well, making a save against the Arsenal to win the FA Cup. However, in 2004 a bad save led to a goal in the last minute against the Porto eliminating the club from the Champions Leaguea mistake that destroyed his confidence because he was replaced by Roy Carroll and some time later Edwin van de Sar.
The world champion with France In 1998 he wore the jackets of the Montpellier, Naples, Barcelona, Olympique Marseille, Inter de Milan and Manchester Unitedthe latter being the place where he decided to retire.
His signing with the English took place in 2001 after Ferguson I had followed him closely since 1996. In his first months he was highly criticized due to the large number of defeats in the club. He decided to say goodbye to football when he raised his head. Premier League 2002-2003.
The Swede was on loan for half a year in the Red Devils. He is remembered for his great scoring instinct with the Feyenoord, Celtic Glasgow and Barcelonaalthough in the last years of his career it was when he experienced his short period with the British.
It was in the 2006-2007 season when the World Cup winner was part of the team, becoming league champion in 2007, scoring three goals in 13 games counting all competitions. He later returned to his country with the Helsingborg IF.
Before living his time of glory with Barcelonathe defender had to break stones with his Manchester Uniteda team with which he signed his first contract as a professional despite having been part of the youth team of the culé team.
After two good years Red Devils was loaned to Royal Zaragoza to return later in 2007. After other outstanding performances with the British team, the Barça decided to repatriate it in 2008.
