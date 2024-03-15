Throughout their history, the Red Devils They have had several talented footballers such as David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Bobby Charlton, Roy Keane, George Best, Rio Ferdinand, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edwin van der Saramong others, but there are also figures who passed without pain or glory and others who, perhaps, you did not even remember that they played in the English team.

Here we leave you five footballers that you may not remember in Old Trafford:

After starting his career in his country with North Jersey Imperials and the MetroStarsthe American landed on the Manchester United to replace French Fabien Barthez in 2003 after a payment of four million dollars.

He started well, making a save against the Arsenal to win the FA Cup. However, in 2004 a bad save led to a goal in the last minute against the Porto eliminating the club from the Champions Leaguea mistake that destroyed his confidence because he was replaced by Roy Carroll and some time later Edwin van de Sar.

His signing with the English took place in 2001 after Ferguson I had followed him closely since 1996. In his first months he was highly criticized due to the large number of defeats in the club. He decided to say goodbye to football when he raised his head. Premier League 2002-2003.

It was in the 2006-2007 season when the World Cup winner was part of the team, becoming league champion in 2007, scoring three goals in 13 games counting all competitions. He later returned to his country with the Helsingborg IF.

After two good years Red Devils was loaned to Royal Zaragoza to return later in 2007. After other outstanding performances with the British team, the Barça decided to repatriate it in 2008.