He measures 1.85 meters, has a good shot on the first touch and has associative capacity with his teammates, in addition to serving as a good post in the splits and an interesting aerial reference.

He suffered an injury in the final stretch of the 2020-2021 season and was not taken into account by Santiago Solari for the preseason; However, he is a starting element in the Basic Forces of the club, especially on the far left, without so much defensive sacrifice, very facetious and who does not hide to shoot at goal.

He is not exactly the most outstanding player in each category at the moment, but he fulfills in all: decent foot control, good ball delivery and precision in passing. In addition, his reflexes look like his best attribute and seems to be at the level of what Jiménez offered in his time at the club.

He measures 1.75 meters, category 2002 (19 years old) and with the ability to act as a central or right-handed side, with great speed and good aerial play. He has a lot of back and forth, with constant sacrifice and seven lungs.

He still has shortcomings in hand-to-hand, but it is a matter of polishing the technique to receive and read one against one.

At popular request, here I leave you this video with the best goals of Karel Campos in the FB of the @America club. Some are missing that are not so spectacular, but that remain for the statistics. Diffusion is appreciated! pic.twitter.com/z5IYNX4STe – June Lavín (@ junelavin6) June 26, 2021

Category 2003 (18 years old), 1.72 meters, skilled winger and full of tools, capable of playing on both sides but with a preference for the left-handed sector, although with plenty of virtues to act as a creative midfielder.

He has a powerful and precise shot, with dribbling to easily beat 1v1 and good associative ability in depth to break lines. A youthful full of alternatives.