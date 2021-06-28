The production of soccer players in America does not stop and after the first season of Santiago Solari leading the team, it would come as no surprise that throughout his contract with the Eagles continue to showcase the great promises that the club has today.
There are several names that dazzle today in the sub 20, 17 and 15; However, as a matter of course, some names begin to gain much greater hierarchy towards the first team and they awaken the illusion of the most recalcitrant followers of these categories.
Here are five of the best prospects the Eagles have in the nest leading up to another season in which at least two interesting debuts will come.
Esteban Lozano He was able to make his debut with Miguel Herrera at the head of the team and he is a born center forward, born on March 10, 2003 (18 years old) and with characteristics that try to resemble Raúl Jiménez.
He measures 1.85 meters, has a good shot on the first touch and has associative capacity with his teammates, in addition to serving as a good post in the splits and an interesting aerial reference.
Morrison Palma he is one of the most promising prospects to give imbalance for the bands. He measures 1.67, has a lot of speed, a 2000 category, self-confidence and ability to play for both bands.
He suffered an injury in the final stretch of the 2020-2021 season and was not taken into account by Santiago Solari for the preseason; However, he is a starting element in the Basic Forces of the club, especially on the far left, without so much defensive sacrifice, very facetious and who does not hide to shoot at goal.
Fernando Tapia placeholder image He is the favorite goalkeeper to relieve Óscar Jiménez on the América bench. He will carry out the preseason with the rest of the squad prior to Opening 2021 and it has interesting characteristics due to its 1.85 meters high, but with much room to improve,
He is not exactly the most outstanding player in each category at the moment, but he fulfills in all: decent foot control, good ball delivery and precision in passing. In addition, his reflexes look like his best attribute and seems to be at the level of what Jiménez offered in his time at the club.
Emilio lara He is probably the best defensive prospect America has today, particularly because of his physique and versatility.
He measures 1.75 meters, category 2002 (19 years old) and with the ability to act as a central or right-handed side, with great speed and good aerial play. He has a lot of back and forth, with constant sacrifice and seven lungs.
He still has shortcomings in hand-to-hand, but it is a matter of polishing the technique to receive and read one against one.
On board the ship commanded by June Lavín and Joshimar Mendoza, the greatest exponent that Club América has today in basic forces may well be Karel fields.
Category 2003 (18 years old), 1.72 meters, skilled winger and full of tools, capable of playing on both sides but with a preference for the left-handed sector, although with plenty of virtues to act as a creative midfielder.
He has a powerful and precise shot, with dribbling to easily beat 1v1 and good associative ability in depth to break lines. A youthful full of alternatives.
