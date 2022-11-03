The team of tigers They already forgot the failure in the tournament that ended where they stayed in the quarterfinals falling at the hands of Pachuca.
Now, those led by coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera are on vacation to return at the end of the month to report.
Although there are 5 players who should not continue in the feline group. Here we present to you who they are.
5. Hugo Ayala
One of the players who must leave the team is Hugo Ayala. The Mexican defender has been defending the university cause for more than ten years, so his cycle has ended, he already has little to offer the institution, he has already won everything he wanted and has the affection of the fans.
4. Florian Thauvin
The French Florian Thauvin He has done things well since his arrival at Tigres, however, he has yet to give that last stretch to be able to consolidate himself in coach Miguel Herrera’s ideal eleven.
He has quality to spare, no one doubts that, although another point is the injuries, which do not end up leaving him alone.
3. Jordy Caicedo
The player Jordy Caicedo He did not have a good time when he arrived at Mexican football. Much was said about her signing, this because of what was done in Bulgarian soccer where he was the greatest network breaker; however, in 16 games he could only score one goal.
2. Nicolas Lopez
The ‘Tooth’ Lopez He is another of the Tigres footballers who still does not make the difference that the club needs. In total, he has played 75 games with 24 goals, although it has always been difficult for him to maintain ownership. Also, he is the second most expensive of the squad, with a value of 7 million dollars, only below Florian Thauvin with a cost of 10 million greens.
1. Luis Quinones
One of those who should head the transfer list for the next transfer market is
Luis Quinones. The striker had a semester to forget, since in 15 games the striker could only score one goal.
Despite the fact that there are teams in Mexico interested in his services, the detail is his high payroll, a situation that has caused the clubs to say ‘no thanks’.
