Now, those led by coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera are on vacation to return at the end of the month to report.

Although there are 5 players who should not continue in the feline group. Here we present to you who they are.

He has quality to spare, no one doubts that, although another point is the injuries, which do not end up leaving him alone.

Despite the fact that there are teams in Mexico interested in his services, the detail is his high payroll, a situation that has caused the clubs to say ‘no thanks’.