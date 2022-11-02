Thursday, November 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

5 footballers who finished their cycle in America and must come out in this winter transfer market

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
0

After the resounding failure in the tournament that ended in falling at the hands of Toluca in the semifinal of the competition, the team from the Eagles of America seeks to turn the page and plan what will be next year.

For now, there are 5 players who have finished their cycle in the club and must leave for the winter leg market.

5. Guillermo Ochoa

William Ochoa

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

One of those responsible and most pointed out after the failure in the semifinals was the goalkeeper and Mexican national team William Ochoa.

The meta made clear his shortcomings and limitations that have afflicted him throughout his career, so his time in America would have to come to an end,

4. Miguel Layun

Miguel Layun

The player Miguel Layun. / Agustin Cuevas/GettyImages

It goes without saying that Miguel Layun He came to America in this new stage merely out of sentimentality rather than good football.

In Monterrey he showed little, as well as in his ephemeral passage through the Old Continent. The ‘Guilty’ has always been a limited player with little technique, although his dedication and heart have helped him.

3. Jonathan Dos Santos

Jonathan Dos Santos

The player Jonathan Dos Santos. / Jam Media/GettyImages

At the time Jonathan Dos Santos he was signed to be that ‘firefighter’ who could contribute all his experience after his time in Europe and in the MLS; however, he has done little in the club, so much so that if he leaves or stays it would not matter.

2. Federico Vinas

Federico Vinas

The player Federico Vinas. / Jam Media/GettyImages

In 2019, América hit the bell by signing a young Uruguayan promise with few reflectors and wanting to eat the Mexican league. Federico Vinas He arrived with the azulcremas at only 21 years of age, and with magic in his legs.

Although with the passing of the tournaments it faded, so much so, that it will be one of the transferable for the next leg market.

1. Roger Martinez

Roger Martinez

The player Roger Martinez. / Leopold Smith/GettyImages

Another of the footballers who must leave America at any cost is Roger Martinez. The Colombian striker is still unable to leave Coapa despite being transferable for a couple of tournaments.

The main reason for his stay is his high salary. At the time, teams like Toluca, Santos, Cruz Azul and Monterrey approached to ask about his services, although his high payroll caused them to give up their interest.

Although for this transfer market the directors will have to work at a forced march to, finally, find accommodation for him.

#footballers #finished #cycle #America #winter #transfer #market

See also  Inter, stop to double sessions towards Villarreal: all in a group towards Pescara
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts