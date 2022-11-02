5 footballers who finished their cycle in America and must come out in this winter transfer market

After the resounding failure in the tournament that ended in falling at the hands of Toluca in the semifinal of the competition, the team from the Eagles of America seeks to turn the page and plan what will be next year.
For now, there are 5 players who have finished their cycle in the club and must leave for the winter leg market.
5. Guillermo Ochoa
One of those responsible and most pointed out after the failure in the semifinals was the goalkeeper and Mexican national team William Ochoa.
The meta made clear his shortcomings and limitations that have afflicted him throughout his career, so his time in America would have to come to an end,
4. Miguel Layun
It goes without saying that Miguel Layun He came to America in this new stage merely out of sentimentality rather than good football.
In Monterrey he showed little, as well as in his ephemeral passage through the Old Continent. The ‘Guilty’ has always been a limited player with little technique, although his dedication and heart have helped him.
3. Jonathan Dos Santos
At the time Jonathan Dos Santos he was signed to be that ‘firefighter’ who could contribute all his experience after his time in Europe and in the MLS; however, he has done little in the club, so much so that if he leaves or stays it would not matter.
2. Federico Vinas
In 2019, América hit the bell by signing a young Uruguayan promise with few reflectors and wanting to eat the Mexican league. Federico Vinas He arrived with the azulcremas at only 21 years of age, and with magic in his legs.
Although with the passing of the tournaments it faded, so much so, that it will be one of the transferable for the next leg market.
1. Roger Martinez
Another of the footballers who must leave America at any cost is Roger Martinez. The Colombian striker is still unable to leave Coapa despite being transferable for a couple of tournaments.
The main reason for his stay is his high salary. At the time, teams like Toluca, Santos, Cruz Azul and Monterrey approached to ask about his services, although his high payroll caused them to give up their interest.
Although for this transfer market the directors will have to work at a forced march to, finally, find accommodation for him.
