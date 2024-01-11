It seems that Juan Escobar's time with Cruz Azul has come to an end. According to several journalistic reports, the Celeste Machine is looking for a new destination for the Paraguayan defender after he argued and disrespected Martín Anselmi, the club's new coach.
Cruz Azul will free up a foreign spot and will have to look for someone to fill the vacancy left by the Guarani defender for the 2023 Clausura of the MX League. These are some of the options that the Machine has to replace Escobar.
The versatile Uruguayan player is not unfamiliar with the right back position. What's more, he has been Martín Anselmi's bet in that position during the preseason.
The 19-year-old right-back would have more opportunities with the first team now that Escobar is leaving the club. During the Apertura 2023 he only played 45 minutes in the first division, but he was consistent in the under-23s.
Javier Suárez, 17 years old, could have a great opportunity after the departure of the Paraguayan. The Mexican/Venezuelan defender is Anselmi's favorite and has had minutes in the preseason.
The former Atlético de Madrid player and Colombian national team is currently without a team. The Celestial Machine could make an effort to hire the 31-year-old full-back, whose last adventure was at FC Cincinnati.
Cruz Azul could bet on Luis Rodríguez to reinforce this position. 'Chaka' is a free agent after not renewing his contract with FC Juárez. Rodríguez was a multi-time champion with Tigres and could bring experience to the squad.
