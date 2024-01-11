#Blue Cross 🚂

Following the decision of Cruz Azul and Juan Escobar to go their separate ways, sports director Iván Alonso has insisted for the last 3 or 4 days on the PROMPT RENEWAL of the contract of José Javier Suárez, a 17-year-old boy who played on Saturday against Querétaro as a full-back … pic.twitter.com/hNQWoaLsOx

— León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) January 11, 2024