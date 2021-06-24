As handled by various media such as ESPN Y Halftime, the arrival of the striker is a request from the Spanish coach Míchel GonzálezFurthermore, it seems that the Guadalajara board of directors would be willing to let him go as a loan so that he can revalue, something that has motivated the national team.

In the absence of it being made official, the Flock would be left without its ‘9’, although it has other attackers such as Oribe Peralta, Angel Zaldívar, Ronaldo Cisneros, Cesar Huerta, Jose Godinez Y Alexis vega, but there are other footballers who could also replace the former de León well.

Here are other items that could serve as substitutes for JJ:

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Without a doubt, the one with the most similar conditions to JJ is the Santos Laguna striker, who had an excellent finish in Guard1anes 2021, sending the Chilean to the bench. Ignacio Geraldino and being the benchmark of the attack for the lagoon team to arrive at the grand final.

Simply in the repechage and Liguilla was present on the scoreboard four times, which helped him to be called up with the pre-Olympic team to generate internal struggle, precisely with Macías, showing that he is a great header and knows how to move very well in the area.

It has even been mentioned that Chivas He has already approached the Santista directive to find out the conditions to become the Mudo, something that did not really advance because the runner-up is not willing to let him go.

Arturo Du Leon | Jun 23, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 22, 2021 Adrian clark | Jun 18, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 20, 2021

He may not be such a bombastic name in Mexican soccer, but he showed good conditions with Pachuca in the last semester, earning the trust of the Uruguayan coach Paulo pezzolano to be the ‘9’ of the team despite his youth and foreign competition.

At 21 years old and 1.79 meters tall, the Texcoco-born finished Guard1anes 2021 with 14 duels played, five as a starter, scoring four scores.

It should be noted that the attacker has been part of the lower categories in the Mexican team since the U-17, attending the World Cup in the category, apart from that he was in the U-20 and took the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the 2017 Four Nations Tournament.

Although the forward was already part of Guadalajara in the past, he had very few opportunities to show himself, perhaps because he was not to the liking of the then coach Jose Saturnino Cardozo, which left a thorn in the attacker, who would be thirsty for revenge given the opportunity.

After Santiago Ormeño Y Henry Martin, El Cuate was the third Aztec top scorer for Guard1anes 2021 with six touchdowns, tied with JJ.

The Querétaro striker, who for now has returned to Xolos, has very good definition within the area, either with his leg or his head, being sometimes undervalued in the field. MX LeagueBut he has the credentials to be a reliable ‘9’ who also knows how to serve as a helper for his peers.

During his last tournament with Xolos, Yuca had a game slump, in part because he did not enjoy as many minutes as he was accustomed to in Mazatlan Y Monarcas Morelia, but he has already shown that he has a lot of capacity to be able to command the attack.

Just a year ago, the name of the one born in Mérida rang out to reach the Sacred Herd, precisely because he helped in the contribution of goals, where his best quality has been the aerial game.

If other forwards have been given a chance who did not have as many reflectors and failed, why not give it to a young man who with the necessary opportunities could make a difference.

The Jalisco-born man already has long experience in Mexican soccer, both in the First Division and in the silver league, without forgetting that he tried his luck in soccer in Guatemala, where he did very well.

Puebla gave the bell the last tournament by establishing itself as the black horse of the competition, where the attacker contributed to that achievement, being behind Ormeño, since despite being a forward, he also serves a lot to support and generate dangerous plays .

Although he could not get targets in the last semester it was because his role was as a relief, since he was only twice as a starter, but his speed, heading and long-distance ball hitting are his most dangerous weapons.