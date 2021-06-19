After weeks of negotiations between Cruz Azul and Xolos for the services of the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero, it was announced that the last proposal of the celestial ones did not end up convincing the border, so the player will return with the Canes Aztecas to join the preseason, although supposedly there are other clubs that seek his services within the MX League.
Nacho was an important piece in the Peruvian scheme Juan Reynoso To win the league title and end the drought of more than 23 years, however, La Maquina can search within the national market to be able to replace the loss of the Uruguayan, who played several positions, from pivot, midfielder, to left wing and right.
Here are five footballers who could replace him:
Fernando Navarro
The short man from León has all the credentials to be a high value player, as he has been the best right back in the league for a long time MX League, even when the Mexican team does not value him.
The emerald footballer can also manifest himself as a midfielder and pivot, practically the same positions that Nacho practices, which is why there is no doubt that he could be a great replacement, without forgetting that he has a good hitting the ball.
Erick Aguirre
Unlike Chivas, Blue Cross He has a little more purchasing power and they could make an effort to hire the captain of the pre-Olympic team, who despite his youth is already more than consolidated in the First Division.
One of the great qualities of the Pachuca player is that apart from being able to play on the left wing, he can show himself in more advanced areas, from the midfield or as a left and right winger, which is why he is on the lookout for various Aztec football cadres.
Aldo Rocha
Last year the soccer player from Mazatlan was one of the most desired by the MX League, after his great performance with the disappeared Monarcas Morelia, also shining with the Atlas, reaching the quarterfinals.
El Ratero normally works as a pivot, thanks to his good physical condition, back and forth, although he also knows the position of midfielder well.
Thanks to his 28 years, he can be a good substitute for the Uruguayan, since he still has a lot of future ahead of him.
Fernando Gorriarán
The Santos Laguna midfielder is one of the best in his position within the MX League, reason for which America is in their footsteps.
The Uruguayan has been shining with the Laguneros for more than a year, being essential for the club to reach the grand final of Guard1anes 2021.
The Uruguayan selected has conditions very similar to those of his compatriot, however, he is two years younger and has earned his calls with La Garra Charrúa, a player who without any doubt can be important in La Noria.
Luis Chavez
At the age of 25, the Jalisco native became one of the undisputed starters of the Tuzos in the last year, showing on the field of play why he gained the confidence of the Uruguayan coach Paulo pezzolano.
The Canterano from Hidalgo can play as a pivot or midfielder, a somewhat tempting reinforcement for the cement producers, since he is Mexican, he would not occupy a foreign position and they could end up helping him to reach his best level and be able to go further in the future.
If Rivero’s price is very far, perhaps Chávez will be more accessible to the board.
