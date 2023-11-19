And now the possibility has arisen for the midfielder to return to European football, led by the Celta Vigowhich would have to pay an approximate value of seven million euros, according to the specialized site Transfermarktwhich puts him in the Top 5 of the most expensive players in the Liga MXwithout forgetting that he has a contract until June 2026.

It is possible that the Brazilian coach André Jardine will not have the probability of losing the youth squad real Madrid Looking ahead to Clausura 2024, however, there are other elements that could fill the difficult gap that it would leave in Coapa.

Although Spanish has been used mostly as containment, in this position they are Jonathan Dos Santos and Richard Sanchez.

Now, he can also play as a midfielder and the ideal replacement could be the Argentine Santos Lagunawho emerged as one of the best, if not the best, of Apertura 2023 with his good numbers: eight goals and eleven assists, plus what he can do in the Play-In and the League.

In addition to this, he has another similarity with the lagunero and that is that both can be placed as wingers on the left, which makes him ideal, although it is known that his services are in sight of the Blue Cross and Rayados de Monterrey.

With a dark past in Chivas By leaving through the back door due to a sexual harassment controversy, the midfielder was able to return to the fields of the Atlético San Luis and it seems that he learned his lesson because he has shown a great level with said squad by playing the 17 games of the regular phase, achieving three goals and four assists. He is 32 years old, but the Eagles could take advantage of his great presence to fill that gap while waiting to continue looking for another European signing. The one that emerged from Pachuca He can manifest himself as both a pivot and a midfielder.

On repeated occasions, the Chilean has made known his interest in coming to Mexico to wear the azulcrema jacket, so this could be the opportunity to turn his dream into reality and, at the same time, break the market with a great signing.

For now The King is defending the colors of the Athletico Paranaense from Brazil, but his contract ends in December 2023, so they could get closer to tempt him and be a great replacement for Fidalgo. The fans have been clamoring for the World Cup pivot for some time now, without leaving aside the fact that his attitude, drive and leadership would match the profile needed in the club.

Just as his partner did at the time Luis ChavezEl Chiquito could also refuse to change to a team from the Liga MX because his mentality is in Europe, something that would not be easy for him Americabut many times in the end it really rules, so Pachuca You might fall into temptation just as you did when selling to Kevin Alvarez.

The Tuzo youth player quickly established himself in the Hidalgo first team, he was already a champion and was nowhere near going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while he is currently a starter with El Tricolor. He is a natural midfielder who is in charge of putting together the plays, he also has good punch and usually appears continually in the area to finish. He would be a good option.

With a squad practically dismantled for a few tournaments with the departure of the Colombian Julian Quiñonesthe Argentines Julio Furch and Emmanuel Aguilera, Diego Barbosa and Ozziel Herrerait would no longer be strange that the Atlas he has just let go of the two-time championship figures, including his captain. El Ratero could also be a good replacement for the Spaniard, since he has great mobility in the midfield without giving up any ball. He is an inexhaustible piece who also usually goes forward to support the offensive game.