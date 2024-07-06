“I am very motivated. I come full of dreams and ready to fulfill them. The magnitude of the people and the stadium is something beautiful. Always expect the best from me.” Johan Rojas 🎙️💙 Come on, Johan!🇨🇴🔝 pic.twitter.com/M9Ygg8VKMi — Rayados (@Rayados) June 23, 2024

The player is a great option for the entire left side of the team and has recently been playing more in the attacking zone, so he would represent a great reinforcement for the offensive zone and clearly the Pandilla team has the means to compete to get his signing.