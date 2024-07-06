The Uruguayan forward of the Monterrey Football Club, Rodrigo Aguirredid not meet the expectations that were placed on him at the beginning of his arrival to the Sultana del Norte and his time in Nuevo León has ended, so the club is looking for a new destination for him and hopes to be able to replace him with another player that offers them better conditions.
So far, it is not clear whether there will be another substitute for the Uruguayan striker, since it must be remembered that they have three reinforcements: Oliver Torres, Roberto de la Rosa and Johan Rojasthe latter two of which could cover his departure.
However, in the following list we mention five players who could be a good option for the team. Fernando Ortiz in the offensive zone if they choose to look for another attacker.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Mexican center forward hopes to make the leap in quality once and for all, he has finally left the Tuzos looking for new air and thus re-emerge in his career, the player will look for opportunities and will have to make a place for himself competing with German Berterame and Brandon Vazquezas he arrives as a reinforcement for the attack zone that he left Aguirre.
In addition to playing as a playmaker, the young Colombian can play as a winger on both sides, positions that he could also cover. Aguirreso there will be no problem in that regard with this reinforcement.
The Paraguayan center forward is one of Mazatlán’s most redeemable players. He was a tremendous scorer with the team and was in the sights of many clubs in Mexico, so he is a very good option to reinforce the area.
The Argentine center forward and also teammate of Yellow He is another good option, he has a contract with the team until the summer of 2025, so he is a player of similar weight to Berterame and Vazquez that will be able to compete with them.
Maxi He is experiencing incredible growth, not only has he aroused interest from Aztec clubs, there has even been talk of interest from FC Barcelona, after his participation as a starter with Uruguay in the 2024 Copa América.
The player is a great option for the entire left side of the team and has recently been playing more in the attacking zone, so he would represent a great reinforcement for the offensive zone and clearly the Pandilla team has the means to compete to get his signing.
#footballers #cover #Rodrigo #Aguirres #departure #Monterrey
Leave a Reply