Some footballers break it in their clubs but in the national team they will hardly be able to win a title, these are five that the same thing happens to them:
The Polish striker is the best ‘9’ in the world and became a historic player for Bayern Munich. The records that he broke in Germany are icons but he has not been able to achieve them in his nation, since now they were eliminated from the Eurocup and are not a team that fights for titles.
The Slovenian goalkeeper is one of the best in the world and he shines with Atlético de Madrid every matchday. There is no doubt, his selection is out of hand and in any nation he would start. He was unable to qualify for the Euro or World Cup. Now he’s on vacation while he could be fighting for a title.
The Scottish footballer is one of the great left-backs to be found in Europe, currently at Liverpool, he is 27 years old and one of the best in his position. He is a great footballer and in his team he is the captain. Although his team does not have much to give, he was in the Eurocup and at least he got a draw against England.
The Gabonese striker is one of Arsenal’s benchmarks and in his selection he is the figure but his level is for a greater one. He refused to play for France and others selected out of love for his country. We will never see him lift a title with his national team.
The Egyptian winger is listed in Europe and is one of the benchmarks of Liverpool and his nation. His level is now a bit low, but he has the level of a top 10 player of the best on the planet. Any big team would be happy to have him, but he is still happy with Egypt.
