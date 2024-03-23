He Monterrey Soccer Club It is a team with a lot of history. International players like Humberto: the 'Chupete' Suazo, arrived to write in golden letters their time at the club, making them protagonists semester after semester.
However, there have also been several footballers whose career was devoid of sorrows and glories, to the extent that many fans did not even know that these elements once wore the jersey of their favorite team.
In this article, we will list 5 footballers that you may not have remembered played in Monterrey:
The Brazilian attacking midfielder, naturalized Mexican and selected for many years, although he became an idol in Toluca, arrived in Mexico thanks to Saltillo FC in 1998. In 1999 Antonio Naelson Sinha signed for the Monterrey Soccer Club, where he played twenty-nine games and he scored seven goals. In that same year he was loaned to the Diablos Rojos del Toluca… the rest is history.
The Colombian attacker arrived in Monterrey in 2006. He played twenty-nine games and only scored four goals. In 2008 Hugo Rodallega signed for Necaxa, there he considerably improved his average, scoring twenty-five goals in fifty games played. This sparked the interest of Wigan Athletic, who took the attacker to the Premier League, marking a before and after in his career. And in England, Hugo Rodallega played more than two hundred games and scored forty-four goals. Twenty with Wigan and twenty-four with Fulham.
As technical director, he won practically everything with the Tigres team. As a player, he signed for Monterrey in the 86-87 season. His time in the Gang was somewhat average. He was no longer that footballer who with the UNAM Pumas got tired of scoring goals left and right.
The Mexican forward played for Club de Fútbol Monterrey from 1992 to 1994, playing a total of sixty-nine games and scoring seventeen goals.
Another national team that wore the striped shirt was Carlos Hermosillo, in the 90-91 season, achieving a total of twenty-two goals.
