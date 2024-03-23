Tigers It is a relatively young team, but with a lot of history. Throughout its sixty-four years of life, great players such as Tomás Boy Espinoza, Osvaldo Batocletti, Walter Gaitán, Lucas Lobos, Damián Álvarez and many others, did their bit to take the Club to where it is today.
However, there have also been several footballers whose career lacked sorrow and glory, to the point that many fans did not even know that these elements once wore the jersey of their favorite team. In this article, we will list 5 footballers that you may not have remembered played for Tigres.
After becoming champion with Chivas and having a good World Cup with the Mexican Soccer Team, in Germany 2006, Omar Bravo emigrated to the old continent to try his luck with Deportivo La Coruña. Unfortunately things did not go as he would have wanted and Tigres repatriated him for the Clausura 2009, but he continued without lifting and left the Auriazul squad without pain or glory.
When Mexican clubs participated in the Copa Libertadores, at some point CONMEBOL allowed them to be reinforced with players from Liga MX itself, in order to compete in a better way. This is how Salvador Cabañas, who had been doing quite well with the Jaguares de Chiapas, arrived at Tigres in 2005. However, like Omar Bravo, his time was fleeting, with nothing to claim or celebrate.
Another player who had a brief stint with the UANL Tigres was the immortal: Jorge Campos. Coming from the UNAM Pumas, he signed for the Tigres in 2000 and only played seventeen games with the Auriazul shirt.
Fernando Navarro, who became quite a figure with the Panzas Verdes del León, to the point of being called up by the Mexican Soccer Team, played for Tigres from 2011 to the end of 2012. He was even champion with the 'U' de Nuevo León and even scored a goal in the sixteen games he played between the two tournaments. In December 2012, Fernando Navarro signed for Tuzos del Pachuca.
After wearing the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara jersey for more than eight years, in 2008 Alfredo Talavera left the Rebaño Sagrado and signed for the Tigres. Squad with which he only participated in four games, and, six months later, he was sold to Toluca, where he finally found stability and became one of the best Mexican goalkeepers of those times.
#footballers #didn39t #remember #played #Tigres
Leave a Reply