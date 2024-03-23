The Cruz Azul Soccer Club is one of the largest teams in Mexico, they have won nine Liga MX trophies and over the years hundreds of great soccer players have passed through their ranks, but in the same way players who lasted a very short time have passed through their ranks. , or it was a long time ago that many do not remember seeing them dressed in light blue or they simply went unnoticed.
Thus, in the following list we name five footballers who perhaps you did not remember had passed through the Celeste Machine.
Many do not remember that the 'Greater Devil' became part of the Machine for two months when Mexican clubs were allowed to reinforce themselves during their participation in the Copa Libertadores.
Prior to Apertura 2021, the Guarani scorer dressed as a cement worker and scored four goals in seven games, helping the capital team reach the grand final of the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors, where the Xeneize team was unfortunately crowned.
The historic Uruguayan striker and 'Globetrotter'of football was part of the La Noria team for a year and a half between 2002 and 2003.
In that time he played 46 games and scored an impressive 42 goals, having a great scoring average. Even though he left his mark with many goals, many do not know that he was part of the Machine, after more than 20 years. No doubt he turned 'Crazy' like celestial.
The talented Ecuadorian attacker spent six months in the cement team, before returning to his country with LDU Quito to retire. After 14 years at Club Necaxa where he left his mark, he played his last months in Mexico in the capital at the end of 2003 where he played 14 games.
La Maquina Celeste was the last club of the Mexican central defender Salvador Carmonathe Toluca FC youth player and national team retired with the light blue team, after having spent the last two and a half years in the institution before he was sanctioned for doping.
In the capital he played 47 games, scored three goals and gave two assists. Between 2005 and mid-2007 he was part of La Noria.
The Canadian of Portuguese descent arrived from Portuguese football as a promise in exchange for 3.5 million euros at the beginning of 2019.
Unfortunately for him, in his debut with the team in Liga MX he was seriously injured with a torn external ligament in his knee and during his year in Mexico it was the only game he was able to play in the First Division until returning to Portugal with Pacos de Ferreira and later with Porto where he recovered his level and became an absolute member of the Canadian team.
