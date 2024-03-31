Cruz Azul has had a good performance in the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX, but the squad has hit a slump in recent days. It is very clear that the Celeste Machine squad is short and that they need some more players to strengthen themselves and fight for the first places in the table.
Below we present some footballers that Cruz Azul would like very much for Apertura 2024:
The Paraguayan forward has had a great tournament with Mazatlán and could be a good addition to the Cruz Azul squad. He is 28 years old and this semester he has scored eight goals. After the injury of Gabriel Fernández, it is clear that the cement producers need another nine. Yellow would be an interesting and not so expensive option.
Although FC Juárez has not had a good season, Aitor García has shown his great ability and could attract the attention of some of the greats of Mexican soccer. The 30-year-old Spanish forward has four goals and one assist this semester. He plays as a winger on both wings.
One thing that is clear is that Cruz Azul needs to strengthen its defense. Although Gonzalo Piovi has performed and exceeded expectations, Willer Ditta and Carlos Salcedo have been obliged. In this sense, Montes, 23 years old, looks like a good option to strengthen the defense. Alan has had a very good season with Necaxa.
The 21-year-old Mexican midfielder has attracted attention for his performances with Mazatlán FC. This tournament has 1,035 minutes played in 12 games and three goals. He is one of the most interesting U23 players in Clausura 2024.
Another good option to reinforce the central defense is Federico Pereira. The 24-year-old Uruguayan center back has had very good performances with the Red Devils. The point against him is that he barely arrived in Toluca in the winter market and that the scarlet club will hardly let him leave the institution this summer.
#footballers #Cruz #Azul #sign #tournament
Leave a Reply