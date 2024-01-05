The novel is over: Alexis Vega will not be a Cruz Azul player. According to numerous journalistic reports, the Celeste Machine could not reach an agreement with the Chivas de Guadalajara forward and his signing is ruled out for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The La Noria team still needs to hire a winger who can generate competition for both Carlos Rotondi and Uriel Antuna. These are some options that could be available to the Machine:
'Ponchito' González is one of the players who are on Cruz Azul's radar. The Monterrey player can play as an interior or left midfielder, but he can also be used as a winger. It is the most advanced option: the board would offer close to 8 million dollars to hire him.
The Necaxa winger is one of the most requested players in the Liga MX winter market. Jurado is a bet on the future, but his projection is exciting. The 18-year-old forward can be a great boost when Cruz Azul needs more verticality. The obstacle is his price: the Rays would be requesting more than 4 million for his jewel.
'Chino' Huerta is one of the fashionable players in Liga MX. The Pumas winger has surprised with his overflow ability and his speed. This option seems unlikely because the UNAM team has just gotten rid of two figures (Gabriel Fernández and Juan Ignacio Dinenno) and that they would have little time to find a replacement for the Mexican national team.
Córdova is another of the elements that are on the agenda of the Celestial Machine. Although the American youth squad can play as an offensive midfielder, he can also play on the wing. Cruz Azul will have to make a very convincing offer for the UANL team to release one of its most important players in the last year.
At 34 years old, Carlos Vela still has a lot of football in his boots. The Mexican winger is a free agent and has not yet decided what his future will be. The Celeste Machine will have to offer a juicy salary to convince the 'Bombardero' to return to Liga MX.
