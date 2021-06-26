La Azurra was always characterized by having talents that later became stellar figures in their clubs, call them Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo, Del Piero, among others. After a gray stage in the National Team, it seems that that story is repeating itself.
Next, we review five players from the Italian National Team that looks good for this season …
Far from complying with the stereotype of N ° 9, Raspadori, with his seventy-two meter, manages to generate danger and convert from good controls and the control of reduced spaces. Barely 21 years old, he plays for Sassuolo and Inter has already laid eyes on him. Project.
Roberto Mancini understood that it was time to consolidate him in the central rear of the Italian National Team for Euro 2020, thus taking advantage of the last cartridges of Georgio Chiellini, an experienced in the position. At 22, he proved to be at the level of Inter with solidity and elegance.
After being on loan from Genoa, he will return to Juventus, the club that owns his pass. In the left lane of the defense there are not too many players, therefore, at 22 years old, a place can open at any time and surprises by consolidating in Turin.
The midfielder who works at Sassuolo rounded out a season there with 34 PJ, 4 goals and 3 assists, something that allowed him to reach the Azzura for Euro 2020, where he has scored – so far – two goals in two games. At 23 years old, he is in the golden stage to jump and consolidate himself in a great: Arsenal (ING) is interested in him.
The 23-year-old forward is valued at 60M euros and is a fixture in the Italian National Team. He is on loan at Juventus, but sooner rather than later those from Turin will make his record; Last season he played 41 games, scored 13 goals and delivered 10 assists. An acceptable present and a very promising future: extremes are not abundant by nature.
