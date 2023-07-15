Chromium, a trace mineral, plays an important role in the way the body breaks down proteins, carbohydrates and fats.

Chromium also helps improve cardiovascular health, and supports weight loss and brain health.

Chromium is taken as a food supplement, although it is available in a group of foods, as in the following list:

grape juice

Grape juice is an excellent source of chromium, but doctors advise the need to stay away from drinks that contain added sugar because of its negative effects on health, according to the “Healthline” website that specializes in health issues.

Whole wheat flour

Eating whole-wheat products helps you add more chromium to your diet. For example, a medium-sized slice (36 grams) of whole-wheat bread provides 1 microgram of chromium.

In addition, whole wheat flour is a good source of protein and fiber, two nutrients that help reduce appetite, which may contribute to weight loss.

orange juice

A one-cup (240-ml) serving of orange juice provides 2.2 micrograms of chromium, or 6 percent of the daily requirement for this mineral, and 90 percent of the daily value for vitamin C.

Orange juice is also rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids and carotenoids.

green beans

A half-cup (73-gram) serving of green beans provides 1.1 micrograms of chromium.

Beef

Animal proteins, especially beef, are good sources of chromium, with an 85-gram serving providing 2 micrograms of the mineral.