What will we eat and drink in 2021? The coronavirus pandemic radically changed our habits, including the way we eat. New customs and modes of consumption were installed or expanded quickly and forcibly in the urgency of an extraordinary context, and some of them may persist even when Covid is a memory.

One of the trends that reinforced the pandemic is interest in healthy food, from a greater awareness of the impact of good nutrition on the immune system, today a key factor to face the virus.

Consequently, many of the products that Argentines will choose this year will be related to the health assessment beyond the economic context which, of course, will also impact what is brought to the table.

Frizata’s nuggets, made with soy instead of chicken.

These are some of the foods that will be increasingly present in shops, restaurants and bars in 2021:

1. Vegetable “meat”

The so-called “vegetable meats” are already living their moment of glory in the world. In Argentina there are more and more options that are not only available in diet but also in any supermarket. Restaurants also include it in their dishes. “People want to cut down on meat and eat more vegetables”Mauricio Alonso, Country Manager of the international firm NotCo, which produces hamburgers without animal protein, told Clarín. “There is a global trend that has nothing to do with veganism or vegetarianism, but with flexitarianism (having a more flexible diet),” he said.

Other companies such as the national Frizata elaborate, in addition to hamburgers, “nuggets” that mimic chicken but based on soy and another product called FriBites, similar to meatballs. Questioned by carnivores, they are, however, a response to a growing demand.

Bubble tea, bubble tea or boba. Photo: Shutterstock.

2. The bubble tea or bubble tea

Despite its name, it does not have bubbles. Bubble tea, also called Boba, is a mixture of tea with fruit juice, milk, or yogurt, whose main distinctive feature are flavored tapioca balls (the granulated starch that is extracted from cassava). It is served cold and with sorbet in a transparent glass that reveals the little balls or “pearls”, with a gelatinous consistency.

Born in Taiwan In the 80s, its popularity grew among teenagers thanks to social networks: only on TikTok Videos with the hashtag #bubbletea add up to no less than 1,100 million views. In Buenos Aires, the brand new opening of the Oh! Tea (in December 2020), in Chinatown revived the interest of the teen porteños.

Tomás Linch, editor of gastronomy books in Planeta and specialized journalist, predicts: “Just as we have been seeing the explosion of specialty coffee a second wave of tea is coming. No longer in the form of blends and beautifully designed boxes. He bubble tea It is already a trend and in Chinatown they are queuing to try it. “

Argentine cider changes its packaging and flavor to win over new consumers. Photo: Cider Peer.

3. New Argentine ciders and distillates

The national cider, traditionally present at the end of the year festivities, has been gaining new consumers with variations in its preparation and different packages that invite it to be drunk on other occasions in addition to toasts. In cans, half-liter jug-style, artisan, premium, pear bottles, thrown on the bars of the bars, experience a revival that promises to last.

Regarding the Argentinian spirits (gin, whiskey and vodka, mainly), are more and more, and they compete in quality with the big imported brands. In the current economic context, they are also very competitive options.

“This year what is coming and we have to promote is the national industry and local production. Support the national production of wines, ciders and some distillates such as gin, there are many national brands that are doing things very well, that win awards international and that their products work very well “, says Sebastián Atienza, bartender and owner of the Tres Monos bar in Palermo.

Kale, considered a “superfood” for its nutritional value.

4. Celery and kale: vegetables to strengthen the defenses

Considered a “superfood” for its properties and accessible for its price, celery is a vegetable that has nothing new but that is chosen more as part of the boom in organic vegetables. “For me it will be a trend for its antiviral, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory power and it is also recommended to prevent cancer “, says Angie Ferrazzini, founder and director of the Know the Earth farmers market. Regarding the way of preparation, beyond hot or cold dishes, she recommends”take it in juices in the morning or in soups, mixed with fruits or with lemon and green apple or, if you dare, directly with water “.

Along the same lines, Agustín Benito, agronomist and director of the horticultural producer Sueño Verde, agrees that people will increasingly turn to the consumption of vegetables with high nutritional levels. In a carnivorous country like Argentina, it is not a minor fact that the cultivation of kale, for example. “We practically grow it all year round in different fields. It is suggested to consume about five cups per week. It goes well in a salad with beets and carrots or in a mix of greens,” recommends Benito.

The barbecue cover, an economical cut of beef. Photo: Shiba.

5. Cheaper cuts of meat in gourmet version

Despite the fact that in 2020 the consumption of beef in Argentina yielded compared to chicken and other substitutes due to the price increase, gastronomic alternatives may arise for the faithful carnivores.

“Inexpensive cuts such as the asado lid or the matambre they can be transformed into top quality cuts with the art of the cook or the grill, “says Gastón Riveira, chef and owner of the renowned La Cabrera grill.

Creativity in the face of the crisis, a very Argentine virtue that many will apply this year in the culinary field.

