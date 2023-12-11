As part of its commitment to the UAE’s vision of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), by providing an opportunity for five startups committed to promoting sustainability. Showcase your innovations.

The “Sheraa” pavilion in the “Green Zone” of the conference, which concludes today in Expo City Dubai, highlights the success stories of five startup companies in the field of sustainability: “Gundam Technologies,” “Green Future Project,” “Qimah,” “Manhat,” and “ Lucifer, providing it with the opportunity to showcase the pioneering technology it has created and its creative ideas that embody the essence of sustainability.

Sheraa’s Executive Director, Najla Al Midfa, expressed her pride in the five companies, adding: “The center not only incubates businesses, but is also keen to stimulate innovative ideas capable of bringing about the desired positive transformation. We believe in the importance of entrepreneurship in shaping a sustainable future, as it embodies… The companies that showcase their solutions at COP28 demonstrate the results that can be achieved through purposeful innovation, and we at Sheraa are proud to lead the journey of empowering responsible companies and striving to achieve a triple goal that includes enhancing the quality of human life, protecting the planet, and achieving prosperity and sustainability.”

She continued: “I address the innovators and aspiring change-makers and tell them that (Sheraa) is committed to empowering you and supporting your journey, and I invite them to join us in building a sustainable future through entrepreneurship.”

The companies “Candam Technologies” and “Green Future Planet” won the “Sharjah Gateway Challenge 2023” and benefited from support amounting to half a million dirhams from contracts to support the establishment and expansion in Sharjah, as “Sheraa” launched this year’s challenge in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Bee’ah Group and the Sustainable City of Sharjah, taking its slogan from the “Year of Sustainability” initiative in the Emirates.

Gundam Technologies provides an innovative solution that helps manage waste through “Return and Win” initiatives that use economical technology, which works to identify and sort a wide range of materials that can be recycled, and contributes to supporting the circular economy.

While Green Future Project provides exceptional work in designing and implementing a comprehensive solution for software services specialized in preparing reports on environmental, social and corporate governance data and sustainable practices, enabling companies to monitor and mitigate carbon emissions.

Qimah, Manhat, and Lucifer are presenting their visions on sustainability. Qimah offers environmentally friendly cleaning materials in the form of pills to encourage the reuse and refilling of cleaning liquid containers, while Manhat focuses on sustainable water technology and the use of naturally evaporated water. To overcome challenges to water and food security, while offering alternative vegan leathers, Lucifer demonstrates the potential of sustainable, ethical fashion.

Inspiring a new generation

Sheraa’s Executive Director, Najla Al Midfa, confirmed that “the center’s commitment to sustainability is not just an initiative, but rather a fundamental principle at the core of its vision and strategies. By displaying startup solutions at COP28, Sheraa aims to highlight the successes of these companies.” And inspiring a new generation of responsible entrepreneurs in the UAE who find the best environmental solutions to protect the planet.