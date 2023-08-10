Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Split

“Man is not an animal! Father God, together.”

As a Bavarian, I have to honestly say that we are a bit special. It’s hard to understand us above the Weißwurscht limit, we wear lederhosen outside of Pride Month and overall we don’t seem very … likeable at first. We have more to offer than ours Top model Markus Söder and a big party where a liter of beer costs 13(!!!) euros. I’m talking about culture here! Real film culture even. Because whether you believe it or not, in good ol’ Bavaria there is not only quality theater like the Augsburger Puppenkiste and the occasional “Tatort”. You can do more!

Yes. Light, spotlight, action or whatever it is called. Here are a few good examples that proudly represent Bavaria’s film landscape. And why the rest of Germany should finally learn Bavarian.

1. Venison ragout rendezvous

What that?: “Rendezvous venison ragout” is already the …*counts* … ninth(!) Heimat crime thriller about investigator Franz Eberhofer and will start in German cinemas on August 10, 2023. What should a homeland thriller be? Home = where you come from. Crime = someone clarifies something. The Bavarian Radio has made this genre its mission and since the first Eberhofer “Dampfnudelblues” it has also been shown on the big screen.

But let’s stay with the latest: “Rendezvous Rehragout” is about a crime, of course. (An ear pops up and somehow you already want to know where it’s coming from.) BUT the heart of Heimat crime fiction lies with the main characters and their very personal drama. Like that grandma doesn’t want to cook anymore! Already problematic.

Why all of Germany should know him: Bavaria has its own MCU with the Eberhofer thrillers! And actually titles like “Grießnockerlaffäre” and “Leberkäsjunkie” should convince you alone. After all, Bavarian food is great, and the rest of Germany probably thinks so too (please!). In addition, everyone celebrates the scene of the crime, ALTHOUGH it takes itself seriously. But then please also Bavarian local thrillers.

You can oschaugn the trailer here:

2. Those who die earlier are dead longer

what that A piece of wisdom that’s really true… But also a brilliant comedy with a lot of black humor from the Bavarian Steven Spielberg Marcus H. Rosenmüller. A little boy learns that his mother died giving birth to him and feels guilty. Because, as is well known, one ends up in hell very quickly in Bavaria, Sebastian wants to become immortal in order to escape purgatory.

Why all of Germany should know him: Completely free of irony. This film goes really deep for what appears at first to be a shallow (Bavarian!) family comedy. Yes, of course, the many misunderstandings make it funny. (Music makes you immortal and stuff.) But it’s also about loss, guilt, fear of death and life after. With the film I would have even paid attention in Reli. Gone stupid.

You can oschaugn the trailer here:

3. Xavier and his alien friend

what that Damn a piece of Bavarian cultural heritage! And if needed, a drinking game if you play it with non-alcoholic beer. Basically, the story is told quickly: The alien Loisl lands in Bavaria and a naive boy makes friends with him. He’s also accused of setting fire to a disco, but that’s just a conspiracy. The film is so well suited as a drinking game because all the legendary quotes such as “Man is not an animal! Pfiat Gott, miteinand” are worth a sip of (non-alcoholic!) beer. You can, of course, join any beer in the film, but I won’t wipe your burst bladder after the beer tent scene.

Why all of Germany should know him: Because as Preiß (other Germans) you feel like an alien in Bavaria anyway and you certainly understand Loisl well.

You can oschaugn the trailer here:

4. Tom and hoe

what that You probably know Mark Twain’s classic work Tom Sawyer. Yup… that’s about it.

Why all of Germany should know him: Everyone is always upset that every good film has to be filmed EXTRA for the USA. Because subtitles just don’t work and anyway who checks what these Brits are saying?! Should we Germans do it more often? Anyway, I can empathize better with Thomas Sojer and Bartel Hacker than with Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn

You can oschaugn the trailer here:

5. Asterix conquers Rome…in Bavarian

what that Asterix conquers Rome in the only dubbing I understand. Bavarian.

Why all of Germany should know him: You can watch the German translation at the same time so you understand what’s going on. In Bavarian, however, Asterix and Obelix somehow have more charm and I’m starting to think that they should ONLY speak in dialect. By the way, Asterix is ​​also available in Saxon. But Saxony can explain that to you.

Unfortunately I don’t have a whole trailer for you, but here you can oschaugn a scene:

I have no idea whether this excursion into the Bavarian film landscape brought you anything. Maybe a little love and forgiveness that we can be shit too <3

And for all Bavarians: Zefix! What are you doing here anyway? I guess I don’t have to explain the Bavarian film to you. As a consolation, here are a few photos that you gather as a Bavarian, in contrast to the rest of Germany.