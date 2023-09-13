Candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 intensified their electoral campaigns on public roads and social media platforms, with the launch of election campaigns for the second day.

The housing, education, health, people of determination, and nationalization files accounted for the largest portion of them.

During a field tour, Emirates Today monitored the spread of electoral campaigns on public roads, including the candidate’s photo, electoral number, and a brief overview of the goals and electoral program.

Candidates contented themselves with publishing their photos and electoral numbers, along with brief words about the country and the citizen.

Campaigns on social media platforms became more active, as candidates published video clips addressing educational and social issues of concern to citizens in order to attract the largest number of voters.

One candidate confirmed her endeavor to develop the university admission mechanism in line with the needs of the labor market, find solutions to reduce delays in medical appointments, work to increase the number of medical colleges in the country, and discuss the age requirement for obtaining a driver’s license.

Another candidate proposed, as part of the goals of her electoral program, to contribute to increasing interaction between society and the National Council, and to strive to develop the quality of life for citizens.

A former member of the Council and a current candidate reviewed in his electoral program his achievements in the previous Council, including asking parliamentary questions and participating in the discussion of laws and general topics.

He stressed that he will work to deliver the voters’ message to the competent authorities in the country, pointing out that he will continue to carry the same message.

A candidate presented an electoral program that deals with supporting the housing file and discovering citizens’ skills and employing them in the appropriate place.

The candidate reviewed his academic qualifications and practical and professional experiences.

A legal advisor and candidate for council membership, she confirmed that she will transfer her legal experience to search for solutions to develop sports and the laws regulating it, encourage citizens to attend sporting events, propose innovative solutions to care for people of determination, children and women, strive to create conditions for practicing their social activities, and care for young national cadres and their impact on advancement. In the country, in addition to striving to find solutions to create opportunities in various fields for young people, looking into the affairs of the elderly through the legal legislation available to serve them, and striving to provide for their needs through discussion with the National Council.

The National Elections Commission announced that the electoral campaigns for candidates for membership in the National Council will continue for 23 days, to express themselves and publicize their electoral programs with the aim of convincing members of the electoral bodies to vote for them.

The committee explained that every candidate has the right to express himself, carry out any activity aimed at convincing voters to choose him, and promote his electoral program with complete freedom, provided that the values ​​and principles of society are preserved, adherence to the systems, regulations and decisions in force in this regard, respect for public order, and that the electoral campaign does not include ideas. It calls for inciting religious, sectarian, tribal or ethnic fanaticism towards others, and not deceiving or deceiving voters by any means.

She stated that propaganda controls must take into account not using defamation, defamation, verbal abuse, or insulting other candidates, directly or indirectly, and not including in his election campaign promises or programs that go beyond the powers of the council member.