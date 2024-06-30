Five female students studying engineering at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi have invented a new technology to harvest water from the air with solar energy, with the aim of finding a new source of water. The innovation depends on absorbing water molecules from the air at night, and condensing them during the day.

The innovative device has proven its efficiency in extracting and producing potable water, using only ambient sunlight as an energy source.

The students: Aya Al-Falasi, Youmna Tariq, Maitha Al-Mahri, Aisha Al-Kathiri, and Aisha Al-Hosani, reported that about a third of the world’s population lives in areas suffering from water stress, and the United Nations expects that in 2050, about five billion people on our planet will suffer from some type of water stress for a large part of the year, so They thought their innovation would be closely related to harnessing a new resource that constitutes an innovative and sustainable solution to the problem of water scarcity.

Tests have shown that the device can provide clean water at any time, and one liter of fresh water has been produced through it.

They pointed out that their project relies on a simple technology suitable for use on a large scale, as the device collects water from the atmosphere with solar energy, and turns it into drinkable water, after absorbing water vapor from the air, which enters the device through the absorbent layer, and water generation occurs through Solar energy is generated by condensing water vapor around the device’s glass cover, then pulling it through a tube.