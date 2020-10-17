In Mexico there are more than 14,000 endemic species flora and fauna, but few are as famous and appreciated as the Mexican axolotl (Ambystoma mexicanum). This amphibian has been inspiration of prehispanic legends, a tale of Julio Cortazar, The works of Roger bartra and even the design of a Pokémon. His friendly alien appearance isn’t the only reason for his popularity. The axolotl has a series of qualities and biological characteristics that have been the subject of dozens of scientific studies Worldwide. “It constitutes an ideal study model”, he assures Cecilia Vanegas, researcher at the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the UNAM. Here are seven peculiarities for which it has earned that status among the scientific community.

1. They are tougher than Chuck Norris. The axolotl has the ability to regenerate from its legs and tail to part of its vital organs such as the heart and brain. “The vast majority of amphibians have a great capacity for regeneration,” explains Vanegas. “The wonder of the axolotl is the part of the biochemical and molecular processes involved in its regeneration mechanisms. These are exceptional models that offer many clues and tools to be applied in humans ”. In this video of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (Cinvestav) you can see how an axolotl regenerates one of its legs in three months.

The axolotl is also very resistant to transplants and modifications in its body. “Its level of survival when it is subjected to these changes is extremely high,” says the UNAM academic. “In a classic experiment, they split two axolotls, one black and the other albino, in half from the side and by means of a surgery they hit them. The healing process was fantastic and the organism survived ”.

2. They are forever young. Not that they are immortal, but axolotls, unlike most amphibians, retain their larval or baby characteristics, such as their gills and fins, throughout their lives. This phenomenon is known as neoteny And it’s very rare, Vanegas says. “It is one of the few species that has this characteristic, which makes it extremely interesting,” says the biologist. One of the hypotheses of this characteristic, he explains, is that due to the conditions of their habitat, it was not necessary for the axolotl to come out of the water, like frogs or salamanders. “It was an evolutionary cost-benefit strategy. Put colloquially, he did not see the need to surface because the aquatic environment gave him the ideal conditions to survive and reproduce. Of course, another explanation is that this process was completely random. “

When axolotls are subjected to stressful situations (yes, they also get stressed), such as sudden changes in temperature or water pollution, they can lose their young characteristics and adopt other similar to those of salamanders to survive in those environments and outside the Water. This illustration shows the unusual metamorphosis of an axolotl.

3. They are transparent (before birth). Axolotl embryos are also ideal for medical and biological research, Vanegas says. “Not only because of its size, but because they are transparent“, Add. “By placing them under the microscope we can see their development, cell reproduction, marrow formation, and so on. They are also ideal for making modifications at the genetic level. That is why the axolotl is a complete study model ”. These amphibians can deposit between 100 and 300 eggs, which adhere to rocks or aquatic vegetation, according to data from the Shedd Aquarium In Chicago. Axolotl babies are born 10 to 14 days later and do not receive any help from their parents at any time.

4. They breathe even in various ways. The horns of the axolotl are not decorative, they are actually gills through which it breathes, although the more correct term is gas exchange, Vanegas clarifies. It also performs this process through the mouth, skin, and lungs. “The ability of these four breathing routes is wonderful and they make the axolotl an evolutionary monster,” says Vanegas. But this faculty also has its disadvantages. “Pollutants also enter the same four routes. This makes the axolotl and amphibians in general extremely sensitive to the presence of pollutants ”, adds the researcher who studies the effects of pollutants on this animal. “It is one of the factors in the extinction of some species of amphibians and the decrease in the population of others. The axolotl is more susceptible than others because it lives in an aquatic system that has been the deposit of all the filth ”.

5. At this time they can only live in places controlled by humans. Axolotls are endemic to the waters of Xochimilco and Chalco (Mexico City), although due to factors such as urbanization in the area and water pollution, it is practically impossible to find one in its natural habitat. It is considered an endangered species by the Mexican Government, which estimates that there are only between 700 and 1,200 specimens. “They were the only predators in the Xochimilco area, so it had a great ecological impact, but that has remained in the past,” says Vanegas. For this situation the axolotl is protected under national environmental standards. The government grants permits to keep axolotls only for research and cultural and educational dissemination purposes (for aquariums and zoos).

But that does not guarantee their protection 100%, says the academic. “There is no regulation to prevent whoever obtains these permits from ending up selling them as pets. Axolotls require very special conditions to live, when these are not met they are vulnerable to disease and infection. This not only puts the axolotl at risk, because if people dispose of them in Xochimilco and other bodies of water, they can affect an entire ecosystem. “

Conclusion: do not buy axolotls in the markets or in pet stores. If you want to see them, you can do it in these three places in Mexico City (click on their names to know more details about their location and exhibits):

Xochimilco Ecological Park: A recreation center and ecological reserve, where in addition to seeing axolotls, you can ride a bicycle and trajineras. It is open from Monday to Sunday from 9 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon. The entrance has a cost of 20 pesos.

Inbursa Aquarium: Located in Carso Square In the Nuevo Polanco area, this is the largest aquarium in Mexico City. The entrance has a cost of 180 pesos. Summer hours (until August 14) are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chapultepec Zoo: It is in the First Section of the Chapultepec Forest and borders the streets of Paseo de la Reforma and Arquímedes. Its hours are from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 in the morning to 4:30 pm. Free entrance.

