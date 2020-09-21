Of the FC Bayern Munich is preparing for the Oktoberfest time. There will be no visit to the canceled folk festival this year, but the fan shop has some Bavarian items in traditional costume ready. 90min presents five offers that you as a fan of the record champions should not miss.
The hooded jacket currently on offer in traditional costume is a real hit. Executed in the familiar flow, the checkered inside also stands for a familiar feeling. The Bayern logo is elegantly emblazoned on the chest. The symbolic animal, the deer, can also be found on one of the sleeves.
For 54.95 EUR you can secure the eye-catcher!
If you like it classic, you can also use the traditional waistcoat. The filigree design in the fan shop is enhanced by the round metal buttons. There are also fine embroidery on the top. You can hardly show your closeness to Bayern better among your friends.
For 109.95 EUR you can get the traditional vest!
There are also some convincing offers for female fans. The traditional blouse with the Bayern logo and some embroidery is even available at a reduced price. Even without an official Oktoberfest, the atmosphere is great.
Instead of EUR 34.95, the traditional blouse currently only costs EUR 24.95!
The current collection also features a classic traditional hunter-style hat. The headgear is not only adorned with red and white cords, but also feathers and a Bayern logo. The hat should not be missing in the beer garden.
You can get the traditional hat for 29.95 EUR!
The right look for the season can also be found for the smallest Bayern fans. You can’t go wrong with the fleece jacket for babies and children. It not only keeps you warm, but also represents the whole family as fans of the record champions. It is available in almost all child sizes.
Get the fleece jacket for only 29.95 EUR!
