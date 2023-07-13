The Attorney General of the State of Mexico reported that there are nine people, five members of the Board of Directors of the Central de Abasto de Toluca and four private security police officerswere arrested for the fire that left 9 dead.

The five members of the Board of Directors, the president, treasurer, legal director, security director and an adviser, are designated by the authority as orchestrating the attack in which nine people died.

According to the Mexican authorities, the private security police, who were arrested on Monday, they did nothing to prevent the access of the group of people who started the fire in an area of ​​the Central de Abasto de Toluca.

The attack at the Central de Abasto de Toluca occurred early Monday morning when a group of people entered the building and set fire to an area causing the death of nine people, including three minors and two older adults.

According to information from the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, It was a fire started by a group of armed men. in the semi-fixed retail stores, located in commercial warehouse number 7 of the Central de Abasto de Toluca.

The agency explained that the first investigations indicate that various subjects carrying small arms would have entered the area of ​​the Power Plant to detonate and presumably spray a substance to be determined that would have caused the fire in an area and then flee aboard a vehicle.