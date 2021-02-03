Dubai (Union)

With the arrival of the “Hope Probe” close to the capture orbit around Mars next Tuesday (February 9th) at 7:42 pm UAE time, 5 facts emerge that followers and those interested in the first Arab planetary exploration mission led by the UAE should know.

The first fact

The “Hope Probe”, which falls under the umbrella of the UAE project to explore Mars, does not carry astronauts on board, but rather accurate scientific devices programmed to collect about 1000 gigabytes of information, data and facts that humanity has not previously reached, and send them to the ground control station located within the center Mohammed bin Rashid space in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai.

The probe, which weighs about 1350 kilograms, the equivalent of a small car, will not land on Mars, because its scientific mission with historically unprecedented goals does not require doing so, and this probe, whose cost is about 200 million dollars, which is equivalent to about Half the cost of similar space projects, thanks to the efforts and perseverance of the working team of young national cadres, cannot be brought back to Earth, and after the successful completion of his Mars mission, he will remain in orbit around Mars.

The UAE Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, has already contributed to a qualitative leap in the Emirati space sector, as it is an emerging sector that contributes to the diversification of the national economy and the growth of the country’s gross product through new activities and areas based on innovation and a knowledge economy, as well as building capabilities and empowering national cadres. A young woman who is able to lead the national space sector to new stages of sustainable growth. It also inspires students and youth in the country and the Arab world to pay attention to, study and specialize in science and engineering due to its importance for the future of the UAE.

The “Hope Probe” also establishes the position of the UAE in the international community as an active country and a contributor to the progress of mankind, in addition to being a knowledge-producing country that achieves the good of humanity.

The goals of the Hope Probe – upon its successful arrival to its orbit around the Red Planet – include providing an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in human history, which will help scientists gain a deeper understanding of the causes of the erosion of the Martian atmosphere and the role of climate change in changing the composition of the atmosphere Note that one of the studies that the probe will conduct is to study the phenomenon of dust storms that cover the entire planet and the causes of their occurrence, and the role of sandstorms in the erosion of the atmosphere and the escape of oxygen and hydrogen from the atmosphere of the red planet. Understanding Mars’s atmosphere will help us better understand Earth and other planets.

The strategic objectives of the project are reflected in the development of a strong national space program, building highly qualified Emirati human resources in the field of engineering, technology and space science, developing a unique scientific mission, and developing a diverse space sector by developing categories and transferring knowledge and experiences.

The second fact

The scientific mission of the Hope Probe, which will start with its arrival to the sixth and final stage of its Mars journey, can be extended to an additional two years so that scientists can complete their study of the phenomena that are discovered on the planet during the initial scientific mission, as the nature of exploration begins with a question that is answered, and every answer and discovery generates Other questions..

The Hope probe has been designed, developed and programmed so that its scientific mission to uncover the secrets of the Red Planet reaches a full Martian year. That is, 687 days (about two years according to Earth’s calculations), provided that this mission is extended – if necessary – an additional Martian year. That is, an additional two Earth years, for the total duration of the mission, 1,374 Earth days; That is, about 4 years.

The third fact

The team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, when designing, developing, building and programming the Hope probe and its subsystems and scientific devices took into account all the main scenarios and challenges that the probe might face in its 7-month journey in space, in addition to what might emerge from these scenarios in terms of possibilities and sub-challenges while entering the probe in Its orbit around the planet.

The probe has already succeeded in overcoming all the challenges it has faced since the start of the project as an idea in the ministerial retreat in 2013, and the subsequent multiple stages of the project, which began in the design phase of a probe at half the time and half the cost

Despite the successful launch of the Hope Probe on the twentieth of July 2020, its mission to reach and explore the orbit of Mars is not without risks, as the success rate of reaching the orbit of the Red Planet historically does not exceed 50%.

The difficulty of entering the capture orbit around Mars is that communication with the probe will be intermittent, and the fact that the entry process that requires slowing the probe’s speed from 121,000 kilometers per hour to only 18,000 kilometers will be autonomous, in which the probe relies on its programming to do it without direct control. From the ground station, and the probe will have to complete this 27-minute process alone, without the project team being able to help it, hence the name of these twenty-seven minutes as “blind”, as the probe, without human intervention, will address all its challenges in this period In a subjective manner, and in the event of any technical malfunctions in the six reversible propulsion engines used by the probe in the process of slowing its speed, this will cause the probe to stray into deep space, or to crash, and in both cases it cannot be recovered.

Although the work team has prepared and programmed the probe to be ready to face all possibilities on its own at this stage, and has also conducted simulations and experiments on ways to overcome the programmed challenges, unpleasant surprises in space remain, especially since this is the first time that the probe system is used Hope that was built entirely inside the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center instead of buying it ready-made, and the process of entering the capture orbit around Mars cannot be simulated – in similar space conditions and environment – on Earth.

The fourth fact

Despite the fact that the Martian mission of the Hope probe will make the UAE – upon successful access to the orbit of the Red Planet – the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, the scientific objectives of the probe are the first of their kind throughout history, as they aim to draw a complete picture of climate changes, which This planet, which is most similar to Earth in the solar system, is witnessing it over the course of its four seasons, which helps scientists around the world to understand the reasons for its transformation from an Earth-like planet to a planet with a harsh and dry climate, and thus may benefit humanity in avoiding a fate similar to the planet on which it lives. This is a translation of the vision and directives of the wise leadership of the UAE, which stressed the importance of the Mars mission of the Hope Probe as part of the UAE project to explore Mars include scientific goals unprecedented in human history, in the interest and good of all humanity.

This February is a Martian month par excellence, as there are 3 countries, namely the United States of America and China in addition to the UAE, which are racing to reach the Red Planet during this month, and in the event that the Hope Probe succeeds in skipping the 27 blind minutes and reaching orbit The pickup is on the specified date, or with a delay of up to two hours, depending on the possible scenarios set by the Emirates Project team to explore Mars. The UAE will be at the forefront of this race, and it will become the fifth country in the world to reach Mars’s orbit, and it will be the third country in the world to reach Orbit of the Red Planet from the first attempt.

Fifth fact

If the Hope Probe successfully surpasses the challenges of the stage of entering the capture orbit around Mars, then the stage of transition to the scientific orbit, and later reaching the sixth and final stage of its Martian journey, which is the scientific stage, it will have throughout this extended phase a Martian year, which can be extended, an additional Martian year, a distinct location above The Martian equator, with an unprecedented view of the Red Planet, enabling the scientific devices that the probe carries on board to perform its mission with the highest possible efficiency.

During the scientific stage, the Hope probe will rotate around the Red Planet every 55 hours in an elliptical orbit that ranges from 20,000 km to 43,000 km, and the working team will communicate with the probe through the ground control station two to three times a week, and the duration of each communication window is from 6 Up to 8 hours, given that the delay in contacting, due to the distance ranging from 11 to 22 minutes, is to send orders to the probe and its scientific equipment, as well as to receive the scientific data that the probe collects throughout its mission, in cooperation with the international scientific partners of the project. The ground control center is equipped at the highest level to carry out this task through young national cadres.