The 2023/24 League has so far been one of the most contested leagues in Europe. The top 4 teams are condensed into 6 points, and the team that leads the standings is perhaps the least expected of these four, Girona. These are 5 facts about Girona that you may not have known:
Despite being a club with almost 100 years of history, its first promotion to the top category of Spanish football did not come until June 4, 2017. A goalless draw against Zaragoza gave Girona direct promotion to the First Division , finishing second in the Second Division. Until now, their best season in Primera was this one, finishing in tenth position.
On August 23, 2017, the club was acquired in equal parts by City Football Group and Girona Football Group, who will hold 44.3% of the shares each, the other almost 12% will be owned by small shareholders. The City Football Group owns Manchester City FC and New York City FC, among others.
Girona left its mark in its first season as a First Division team in La Liga, and according to a study by the Football Observatory (CIES), it was the best team in the 5 major European leagues (LaLiga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A) in scoring goals from set pieces.
The fly “Sisa” is Carmany’s replacement as the Club’s mascot. It was chosen by the members in a contest in which three great legends of Girona were presented (the cocollona, the lioness and the flies of San Narciso), and Once it was chosen as the mascot with 55% of the votes, a name was sought for it, calling it Sisa, which is the diminutive of Narcisa in honor of Saint Narcissus, patron saint of Girona.
Girona became the first team in the First Division and the second in the major European leagues to play a match in India on July 27, 2018. The match was played against Melbourne City and ended with a 6-0 win for the Spanish. The second game of this preseason tour was played against the Indian team Kerala Blasters, and it also ended in a win for Girona (0-5).
