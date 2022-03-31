After Real Madrid’s recent games against Barcelona, we consider it appropriate to tell you a little more about the merengue number 14 shirt, so, here in 90min we present you 5 facts that you may not have known about Nahikari García
After playing for the team that saw her born for years, Nahikari was finally able to fulfill her dream of lifting a title with Real Sociedad when the Basques won the 2018/2019 Copa de la Reina against Atlético de Madrid where Nahikari managed to score the winning goal for theirs and thus proclaim themselves champions for the first time.
There was a reason why Nahikari wore the number 7 for so many years, and that is because his biggest idol in the world of soccer is Raúl González Blanco, who Nahikari herself said is her favorite player of all time and the reason why He wears number 7, hoping to be able to wear it with Real Madrid as well.
The Real Sociedad de San Sebastián was the institution that opened the doors to Nahikari García for the first time, and it was the team where he became a figure and an absolute benchmark after remaining for 8 seasons, where he scored 104 goals, thus becoming the maximum historical scorer of the team.
Nahikari García experienced one of the worst nights a footballer can experience in the final of the UEFA Under-19 Championship against France. Well, in a match where the weather conditions were so bad that they caused the match to be suspended for two hours, Nahikari failed from eleven steps and later, missed a very clear opportunity that could change history and prevent Spain from falling to France 2- 1.
It was a very hard blow for the Basque footballer, but her mentality and her determination allowed her to overcome and move forward.
As well as being a talented soccer player, Nahikari is also pursuing a medical degree, hoping to be able to practice and help people.
She herself has confessed the challenges involved in combining professional soccer with her medical studies. However, her aspiration to be a doctor is more than clear.
