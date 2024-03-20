The Colombian team will be one of the teams that the Spanish team will face in this national team break in March. The friendly match will take place next Friday the 22nd at 9:30 p.m. at the London Stadium. The last time they met was on June 7, 2017 in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.
Below we will leave you with five curiosities that perhaps you did not know about the Colombian team:
In the history of the Colombian national team there have been a large number of scorers but the one who has managed to pierce the net on the most occasions is none other than “El Tigre” Radamel Falcao. The former Atlético de Madrid player has scored 36 times.
The Colombian team has played in several World Cups throughout history. The time they were best positioned in a World Cup was 10 years ago, in the World Cup held in Brazil in 2014 where they were eliminated by the hosts after a controversial arbitration.
Of all the players who have passed through the ranks of the Colombian national team, the player who has worn the coffee jersey the most times is goalkeeper David Ospina, with 128 games under his belt.
The Colombian team is affectionately called “the coffee growers.” This is due to the richness of the Colombian soil. Colombian coffee is a registered trademark and this country has led the export of this product for many years.
Since the World Cup qualifiers in 1990, the Colombian national team has played its matches at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.
