Most people circulate false information about a number of general matters, thinking that they are true when they have nothing to do with the truth.

What does a camel store in its hump?

One of the most prominent of this misinformation is the belief that the camel stores water in its hump, as the common belief among most is that the camel stores water in its hump, but the truth is that the camel stores trans fats from its surplus food in the hump.

When the camel stays for long periods without food, it uses the fat in the hump to provide itself with the necessary energy it needs. The longer it stays without food for longer periods, the less the hump is present; Due to the consumption of fats contained in it.

What is food that does not spoil?

In addition, some wonder about the food that can not spoil at all, no matter how long it takes, as nutrition experts revealed that honey is at the top of the list of foods that do not spoil.

Honey may crystallize over time, but it will not actually expire or become unusable.

The reason it is so resistant to spoilage is that it is only made up of about 17% water, which is too low to accommodate most bacteria and fungi.

Honey also actually dries up bacteria, so it’s basically its own preservative!

The second largest country!

In another context, many people make a mistake when asked about the second largest country in the world in terms of area, as some answer that it is Russia or China.

However, the correct answer is Canada, which is the second largest country in the world in terms of area, with an area of ​​9,984,000 km2, and thus covers two-fifths of the area of ​​the North American continent.

The total area of ​​Canada includes thousands of square meters of neighboring islands, the most important of which are the island of Newfoundland to the east, and the Arctic archipelago to the north.

The smallest country in the world

Another common mistake is the information circulating about the smallest country in the world, as some think that it is Monaco in the south of France, or Nauru, the island in the Pacific Ocean.

However, the correct answer is the Vatican State, the smallest in the world in terms of area and population, and is located in the Italian capital, Rome.

It contains a group of Christian monuments, which is the seat of the Catholic Papacy, and the total geographical area of ​​the Vatican is approximately 0.44 km².

What is a rhino horn made of?

In addition, many of us believe that rhino horns are made of bone due to their hardness and white color.

But these horns are not real horns, but rather they are made of a substance called keratin, and it is a large animal, with a length ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 m.

Also, there are 5 species of rhinoceros, all of which are threatened with extinction, due to human poaching.