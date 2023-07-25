Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Split

What the footballers do in addition to their careers is sometimes really strange.

The women’s soccer world championship, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand over the next four weeks, started on July 20th. Germany’s female soccer team is generally regarded as successful: the women have won two world championships and eight European championships in the past.

Their start in this year’s World Cup was successful with a 6-0 win over Morocco. The next game against Colombia will take place next Sunday. We have collected a few facts that you can then shoot out at the latest:

1. Sophia Kleinherne is a soldier

Sophia Kleinherne made headlines with her statement about the Brazilian superstar Neymar. The magazine playboy asked Kleinherne about possible reasons why women’s football is currently more popular than men’s football. Kleinherne replied that female footballers are “more approachable” and embody “honest” football. With: “I am not aware of any female Neymar. For example, I don’t know any player who stays down for two or three minutes.” the 23-year-old answered and then received a shit storm.



So far, she has drawn attention to herself through her performance. As a young talent, she has already been awarded the Fritz Walter Medal twice. Theoretically, however, she would have other career opportunities, because Kleinherne has been studying sports management by distance learning since 2021 and is a part-time soldier in the Bundeswehr as a private.

2. Alexandra Popp publishes her autobiography



Even those who have nothing to do with women’s football have probably heard the name of the captain or her nickname “Poppi”. At the current World Cup, she would like to play with the rainbow armband, which caused a stir at the men’s World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022. Anyone who wants to know more about her life and career will have the opportunity to read her autobiography “Then I’ll just show you on the pitch: How I live my dream” from August.

3. Trainer Voss-Tecklenburg is a TV expert at ZDF

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has been the coach of the national team since 2018 and is also part of the permanent team of television experts on the ZDF program “The Current Sport Studio”. When she took up her new position in 2021, she replaced soccer world champion Peer Mertesacker.



4. Sara Doorsoun is a fashion expert

Defender Sara Doorsoun is said to be a real “fashion freak”. So quotes the southwest press teammate Lena Oberdorf: “My eyes almost fell out when I saw Sara Doorsoun’s wardrobe – how many sneakers she has, all sorted: white with green, white with orange, felt like 100 different ones.” Doorsoun also poses for a sports fashion label.

5. Social media darlings

Although women’s football is becoming increasingly popular, not all of the players’ names are known. With a mixture of training snapshots, holiday photos and “dumps”, however, two of the national players have long since achieved celebrity status and built up a community on social media platforms. With 500,000 followers, Giulia Gwinn, who also plays at FC Bayern, is the queen of Instagram. Midfielder Sara Däbritz came in second with over 220,000 subscribers.



