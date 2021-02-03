With the arrival of the “Hope Probe” close to the capture orbit around Mars next Tuesday (February 9th) at 7:42 pm UAE time, five facts emerge that followers and those interested in the first Arab planetary exploration mission led by the UAE should know.

The first fact

The “Hope Probe”, which falls under the umbrella of the UAE project to explore Mars, does not carry astronauts on board, but rather accurate scientific devices programmed to collect about 1000 gigabytes of information, data and facts that humanity has not previously reached, and send them to the ground control station located within the center Mohammed bin Rashid space in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai.

And the probe, which weighs about 1350 kilograms, the equivalent of a small car, will not land on Mars, because its scientific mission with historically unprecedented goals does not require doing so, and this probe, which has a cost of about 200 million dollars, which is what Equivalent to about half the cost of similar space projects, thanks to the efforts and perseverance of the team of young national cadres, it cannot be returned to Earth again, and after the successful completion of its Mars mission, it will remain in orbit around Mars.

The UAE Mars Exploration Project (Hope Probe) has already contributed to a qualitative leap in the Emirati space sector, as it is an emerging sector that contributes to the diversification of the national economy and the growth of the country’s gross product through new activities and areas based on innovation and a knowledge economy, as well as building capabilities and empowering cadres A young patriot who is able to lead the national space sector to new stages of sustainable growth. It also inspires students and youth in the country and the Arab world to pay attention to, study and specialize in science and engineering due to its importance for the future of the UAE.

The “Hope Probe” also establishes the position of the UAE in the international community as an active country and a contributor to the progress of mankind, in addition to being a knowledge-producing country that achieves the good of humanity.

The goals of the Hope Probe, upon its successful arrival in its orbit around the Red Planet, include presenting an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in human history, which will help scientists gain a deeper understanding of the causes of the erosion of the atmosphere of Mars, and the role of climate change in changing the composition of the atmosphere. Note that one of the studies that the probe will conduct is to study the phenomenon of dust storms that cover the entire planet and the causes of their occurrence, and the role of sandstorms in the erosion of the atmosphere and the escape of oxygen and hydrogen from the atmosphere of the red planet. Understanding Mars’s atmosphere will help us better understand Earth and other planets.

The strategic objectives of the project are reflected in the development of a strong national space program, building highly qualified Emirati human resources in the field of engineering, technology and space science, developing a unique scientific mission, and developing a diverse space sector by developing categories and transferring knowledge and experiences.

The second fact

The scientific mission of the “Probe of Hope”, which will start with its arrival to the sixth and final stage of its Martian journey, can be extended to an additional two years so that scientists can complete their study of the phenomena that are discovered on the planet during the initial scientific mission. The nature of exploration begins with a question that is answered, and every Answer and discovery generates other questions.

The “Hope Probe” has been designed, developed and programmed so that the duration of its scientific mission in uncovering the secrets of the Red Planet reaches a full Martian year, ie 687 days (about two years according to Earth’s calculations), provided that this mission is extended – if necessary – an additional Martian year, i.e. An additional two Earth years, for the total duration of the mission, 1,374 Earth days, or about four years.

The third fact

The team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, when designing, developing, building and programming the “Hope Probe” and its subsystems and scientific apparatus took into account all the main scenarios and challenges that the probe might face in its seven-month journey in space, in addition to what might emerge from these scenarios in terms of possibilities and sub-challenges while entering The probe is in orbit around the planet.

The probe has already succeeded in overcoming all the challenges it has faced since the start of the project as an idea in the ministerial retreat in 2013, and the multiple stages that followed that, beginning in the design phase of a probe at half-time and half-cost, despite the successful launch of the “Hope Probe” on the 20th of July 2020, however, its mission to reach and explore the orbit of Mars is not without risks, as the success rate of reaching the orbit of the Red Planet historically does not exceed 50%.

The difficulty of entering the capture orbit around Mars is that communication with the probe will be intermittent, and that the entry process that requires slowing the probe’s speed from 121,000 kilometers per hour to only 18,000 kilometers will be autonomous, in which the probe depends on its programming to do it without direct control from the station The ground, and the probe will have to complete this 27-minute process alone, without the project team being able to help it, hence the name of these 27 minutes as “blind”, as the probe, without human intervention, will handle all its challenges during this period in an autonomous manner. In the event that there are any technical malfunctions in the six reversible propulsion engines used by the probe to slow down its speed, this will cause the probe to become lost in deep space or crash, and in both cases it cannot be recovered.

Although the work team has prepared and programmed the probe to be ready to face all possibilities on its own at this stage, and has also conducted simulations and experiments for ways to overcome the programmed challenges, unpleasant surprises in space remain, especially since this is the first time that it is used The “Hope Probe” system, which was built entirely inside the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, instead of buying it ready-made, and the process of entering the capture orbit around Mars cannot be simulated – in similar space conditions and environment – on Earth.

The fourth fact

Despite the fact that the Martian mission of the “Hope Probe” will make the UAE – upon successful access to the orbit of the Red Planet – the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, the scientific goals of the probe are the first of their kind throughout history, as they aim to draw a complete picture The climate changes that this planet, the most Earth-like in the solar system, is experiencing over the course of its four seasons, which helps scientists around the world understand the reasons for its transformation from a planet similar to Earth to a planet with a harsh and dry climate, and thus may benefit humanity in avoiding a fate similar to the planet in which it lives Therefore, and this comes as a translation of the vision and directives of the leadership of the UAE, which stressed the importance of the Mars mission of the “Hope Probe” within the UAE project to explore Mars include scientific goals unprecedented in human history, in the interest and goodness of all humanity.

This February is a Martian month par excellence, as there are three countries, namely the United States of America and China, in addition to the UAE, which are racing to reach the Red Planet during this month, and in the event that the Hope Probe succeeds in skipping the 27 blind minutes and reaching the capture orbit On the specified date or with a delay of up to two hours, depending on the possible scenarios set by the Emirates Project team to explore Mars, the UAE will be at the forefront of this race, and it will become the fifth country in the world to reach the orbit of Mars, and it will be the third country in the world to reach orbit The Red Planet from the first attempt.

Fifth fact

If the “Hope Probe” successfully surpasses the challenges of the stage of entering the capture orbit around Mars, then the stage of transition to the scientific orbit, and later reaching the sixth and final stage of its Martian journey, which is the scientific stage, it will have throughout this extended stage a Martian year that can be extended an additional Martian year A privileged location above the Martian equator, with an unprecedented view of the Red Planet, enabling the scientific devices that the probe carries on board to perform their mission with the highest possible efficiency.

During the scientific stage, the “Hope Probe” will rotate around the Red Planet every 55 hours in an elliptical orbit ranging between 20,000 km and 43,000 km. The team will also communicate with the probe through the ground control station two to three times a week, and the duration of each contact window is Six to eight hours, bearing in mind that the delay in communication, due to the distance, ranges between 11 and 22 minutes, to send orders to the probe and its scientific equipment, as well as to receive the scientific data that the probe collects throughout its mission, in cooperation with the international scientific partners of the project. The ground control center was equipped at the highest level to carry out this task through young national cadres.

A qualitative scientific program

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Hope Probe) is a national strategic initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on July 16, 2014, to be The UAE – upon the success of the “Hope Probe” mission – is the fifth country in the world to reach Mars in implementation of the qualitative scientific program it has to explore the Red Planet.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has been mandated by the UAE government to manage and implement all phases of the project, while the UAE Space Agency has overall supervision of the project. The Hope Probe was successfully launched on July 20, 2020, and the probe will present the first comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and its various layers of atmosphere when it reaches the red planet on February 9, 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates. The “Hope Probe” also carries messages of pride, hope and peace to the Arab region, and aims to renew the golden age of Arab discoveries.

