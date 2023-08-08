Bingo is one of the most famous games of chance out there. Known for its simplicity, the game is made up of random numbers displayed on grids with the aim to cross them off as they’re called out – hoping for a line, and then a full house.

With so many themed games to enjoy in the modern-day, it’s no wonder Bingo has a rich history. With this in mind, here are five facts about the game you’ll wish you knew sooner…

You can play Bingo online

Did you know you can play online Bingo on your chosen device, anywhere you have internet access?

Gone are the days of travelling to your local Bingo hall to try your chances. Now, you can log in to your chosen casino site and pick from a variety of themed games to play in real-time.

What’s more, you don’t have to worry about missing a number, as the computer will cross these off automatically if you don’t manage to in time!

At one point, the game was known as Beano

In the 1920s, the game was being enjoyed at carnivals in America. Here, beans were used to mark off the numbers on the grid, which is why the game was originally known as ‘Beano’!

The name Bingo was a happy accident

At a Carnival in Georgia, Edwin S Lowe, a toy manufacturer from Long Island, heard the game ‘Beano’ being played. It’s believed that his intrigue for the game led to him recreating it for his friends to play in New York. Here, one player yelled out ‘Bingo’ instead of ‘Beano’ accidentally – inspiring Lowe.

Following this, Lowe printed his own cards, increased the number of possible combinations and re-packaged the game – selling it under the now-iconic name of Bingo.

Bingo is over 500 years old!

Believed to have had roots in Italy in the 16th century, Bingo is over 500 years old! It originates from the Italian Lottery, known as ‘Il Giuoco del Lotto d’Italia’. The game then spread to France, where it was known as ‘Le Lotto’ and became popular amongst French aristocrats.

Bingo and the War

Throughout the 1914 Great War, Bingo was a popular way to raise funds for community projects. It also became a frequent pastime for soldiers fighting in the war. In fact, the Royal Navy called Bingo ‘Tombola’ as they played a version of the game on the ships. Those in the trenches called the game ‘Housey’.

—

Bingo has made a name for itself throughout history, with different variations of the game cropping up in different places, at different times.

With the incredible advancements of technology, Bingo has been able to evolve yet again into something that can be enjoyed in the modern-day, in a huge variety of ways – from real-time gaming at online casino sites to bustling Bingo halls.

With so many ways to try your chances at the classic game, do you think you’ll be getting your dauber ready and playing Bingo anytime soon?