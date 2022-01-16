The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health identified five factors that increase the risk of cervical cancer, including early pregnancy (less than 17 years), multiple pregnancies (more than 3 times), use of birth control pills for more than 5 years, and immunodeficiency states due to Medicines or immunodeficiency disease, in addition to smoking.

He stressed the possibility of preventing the disease, through vaccination against the human papillomavirus, and periodic examination for early detection by performing a Pap smear.

In detail, the center said that cervical cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of infection, pointing out that there is an urgent need to increase prevention measures and early detection.

On the sidelines of the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the center warned that all women are at risk of cervical cancer, and more than 70% of sexually active people are infected with the human papilloma virus in their lifetime, and the disease is often diagnosed in young women, noting that symptoms Infection does not appear in the early stages. There is no way to self-detect it, while late symptoms of cervical cancer include a longer menstrual cycle, more intensity, persistent fatigue, pain during intercourse, persistent vaginal discharge, persistent pelvic pain, and abnormal vaginal bleeding.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi confirmed that regular Pap smears and pelvic examinations help detect most cases of cervical cancer.

He added that performing a Pap smear, and examinations of the female reproductive system, are the most important things that you can do to prevent cervical cancer, pointing out that doctors in the UAE recommend that women aged between 25 and 29 years undergo a cervical examination every three years. Women between the ages of 30 and 65 have a cervical screening test every five years, in addition to an HPV test.

Screening should also be at shorter intervals, if there is a history of abnormal Pap smears, or if HPV infection is found.

He confirmed the approval of vaccinating females between the ages of 13 and 26, to provide protection against cervical cancer by building immunity against the human papilloma virus.

3 types of treatment

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has confirmed that there are three types of treatment for cervical cancer, including: radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery.

He explained that radiotherapy includes two methods: the first, in which a device that transports radioactive pellets internally is placed near the cancer, and the second is using an external device that sends radiation beams to the target area, and through drugs used to kill cancer cells.

