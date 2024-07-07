Ajman (Union)

The competitions of the seventh edition of the “Quatro Gulf Academies” Football Championship, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, and hosted by the Quatro Sports Center, are witnessing great competition and excitement between the championship teams in its various categories.

The results of the second day’s matches resulted in 5 wins, one draw, and 17 goals scored. The starting point was in the under-12 category, where the “Seventeen Four” team achieved a 3-0 victory over “Happy Yemen”, and Nasser Faisal was the star of the match after scoring two goals.

In the second group, Al Ain Club Academy team won with difficulty against Oman’s Smart Football team with a single goal scored by Hazem Abdul Samee, and Hazaa Mohammed Hamad from Al Ain won the award for best player of the match.

The excitement reached its peak in the under-14 category with the Omani Smart Football Academy defeating the Seventeen Four Academy 2-0, giving the Omani team its first 3 points, and Kamal El-Din Ahmed from Smart was the star of the match.

In the second group, the Iraqi team, “Sawa Sports Academy”, revived its chances of qualifying with a big win over its compatriot, Al-Attar Sports Academy, 4-2, and Muammal Ali Hussein from Sawa Sports was crowned the star of the match.

In the under-16 category, the Omani “Al-Jawhara” Academy team defeated the Iraqi “Leo” Academy 3-0, and Al-Waleed Khaled from Al-Jawhara received the best player award, while the match between the Saudi “B.one” Academy team and “Sport for All” ended in a 1-1 draw in a strong and equal match between the two sides, and Khaled Khalil from Sport for All received the star of the match.