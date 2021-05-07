Madrid (Union)

“La Liga” stands on his toes, because “Round 35” witnesses a direct clash between the first four teams. Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid meet tomorrow, Saturday, before fans around the world continue to enjoy the match between Real Madrid and Seville next Sunday.

The meeting between Barcelona and Atletico at Camp Nou will be terrifying, with only two points separating the league leaders led by Diego Simeone from his rival, Ronald Koeman, who leads the ambitions of the third-placed “Blaugrana”.

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, when the two teams met in the first leg this season, but a lot has changed since then.

Barcelona’s performance improved during the second half of the season, while Atletico Madrid’s results were not impressive, and the two teams achieved victories in their “away” trip to the Valencia community last weekend, with Atletico defeating Elche 1-0, and Barcelona over Valencia 3-2. And the “Catalan” team did that, by playing with three defenders in the back line, which is the same way of playing through which Atletico achieved success this year, and when the two teams met last November, Barcelona was still relying on four defenders in the back line. .

There is good news for the two teams in terms of injuries and suspensions, as there are no absentees for suspension in the match, and their ranks are almost complete, almost without injury problems, although Barcelona has long been missing the duo Philippe Coutinho and Anso Fati, but there are not many concerns other than that. For the fans, this is great news because it means that the best talent can appear at Camp Nou.

There are 5 things that attract attention in the Barcelona and Atletico meeting, the first of which is

Facing Messi and Suarez, the two players were not just a duo who formed one of the best offensive partnerships in football ever during their six years together at Barcelona, ​​but they were also very close friends off the field.

Suarez did not participate in the first meeting between the two teams this season due to his infection with the Corona virus at the time, but he will be able to face his former club and his friend this time, and given his competitive personality that is characterized by him, he will be keen to leave his mark.

Messi and Suarez did not face each other in club football, but they did meet at the international level with the national teams of their countries, so this will be a wonderful battle between the best goalscorers in the ranks of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the present time.

The last time Atletico Madrid won the Spanish League title in the 2013-2014 season, when a header from Diego Godin contributed to imposing a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou in the last round. That was enough to win the title, while winning would have sufficed Barcelona for the coronation. By title.

This time there are three rounds remaining after the Saturday match, but this confrontation certainly brings back memories of the 2014 match, given its great influence on the title decision, and despite Simeone winning the title that day at Camp Nou, he had never achieved any victory in his career as a coach there. And looks forward to changing that at the end of this week.

Not only at Camp Nou is Diego Simeone struggling to win, because the Atletico coach is facing difficulty when it comes to visiting Catalonia in recent years. Once with Barcelona, ​​he lost once and tied once with Espanyol, and earlier this season he lost to the third division team Cornella in the Copa del Rey.

The match is especially great for Antoine Griezmann, who faces his former team who was leading his attack, and since his move from Atlético to Barcelona in 2019, the Frenchman has faced Atlético four times, winning only once, in exchange for two losses and a draw.

Griezmann enters the match in excellent preparation, having scored 8 goals in the last 9 matches, so the Frenchman is looking to break the deadlock next time.