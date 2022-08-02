In this edition of the Women’s Euro Cup, the English team weighed in on their own ground and managed to capitalize on a sensational tournament with a historic first championship at Wembley against the Germans in a vibrant game that was defined in extra time.
However, many players were a key piece for England to be crowned this July 31 and here we tell you who those players are and why.
Chloe Kelly will always be regarded as a vital player for the 2022 English title simply and simply because she scored the decisive goal that put England ahead of Germany in extra time and also gave us one of the sequences of most iconic celebrations in the history of women’s football.
England were a locomotive in attack, but they also weighed heavily behind, conceding only two goals throughout the tournament. One against Spain in the quarters and another against Germany in the final. And in every game, Mary Earps was vital under the sticks to prevent her goal from falling.
What more can we ask of Beth Mead? Champion, top scorer and top assister of the tournament. No one weighed more in attack than Mead who finished the tournament with a historic mark of five straight scoring games. To her six goals, we add another five assists.
Alessia Russo was the author of one of the most beautiful goals or perhaps the most beautiful of all 2022 and on top of everything, in this European Championship she scored 4 goals, being the second best scorer of the English in this tournament.
As we mentioned with the Earps, it was also crucial for England to have a solid defense and it was largely thanks to the work of Leah Williamson who could be said to be the “Iron Woman” of the English team, as she played every possible minute of this European Championship. The 540 minutes of the 6 games plus an additional 60 minutes of the two overtime that England played against Spain and Germany. Accumulating a total of 600 minutes.
#English #players #key #historic #championship #Womens #Euro
Leave a Reply