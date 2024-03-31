In recent years it has become increasingly common for footballers who were born in one country to end up representing another team. This has happened in teams like France, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, among others. Below we will tell you about the case of footballers who were born in England and, for some reason or another, ended up representing another national team.
Erling Haaland is, without a doubt, one of the best footballers in the world. Did you know that the 'Android' was born in England? Haaland was born in Leeds in July 2000, while his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was playing with the city club. The striker trained in Norwegian clubs and ended up choosing this team as his own.
The midfielder has spent his entire professional career representing Manchester United. Despite being born in Leicester, he decided to represent Scotland at national team level. He debuted with this team in 2018 and has played more than 40 games.
Daniel James was once considered one of the great jewels of Manchester United. The winger who currently plays for Leeds was born in Beverley in 1997, however, when it came to choosing a national team he decided to play for Wales, with whom he played in the youth categories and with whom he has played more than 50 games in the senior team.
This defender is remembered for his great time at Leicester, where he won the league champion. Morgan was born in Nottingham in 1984, but when deciding which team to play for, he opted for Jamaica. With this stable he achieved a total of 40 appearances.
The full-back has played his entire career in England: with Nottingham, Dag and Red FC and currently with Aston Villa. Cash was born in Slough, but plays for the Polish national team. He debuted with the senior team in November 2021.
