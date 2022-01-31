The Mexican team continues to stumble in the Concacaf qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The results recorded by El Tri in the last year have cast doubt on the work of Gerardo Martino at the head of the team. The Aztec team looks totally disconnected, inoperative in the attack and with an unusual fragility in the background. This has made fans and the media think of options to replace ‘Tata’.
Everything indicates that the Argentine helmsman will continue to lead Mexico for the rest of the tie and, in case of qualifying for the World Cup, he will be in charge of guiding the Mexican team in search of the fifth game. In this hypothetical exercise, we list five elite technicians who are free and could do a good job with the Tri:
The Portuguese coach, known for much of his career as the ‘new Mourinho’, has managed clubs such as Porto, Chelsea, Tottenham, Zenit and Marseille. He could be a good candidate to cement a new process in El Tri.
The Portuguese coach has managed Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham and Valencia. He has managed Mexican soccer players such as Héctor Herrera, Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Raúl Jiménez. He could be a great option for the Mexican National Team.
Valverde has a long career, especially in Greece and Spain. His last adventure was with FC Barcelona. He is currently free and could be a good option to start a new project in the Tri for the next World Cup cycle.
Rafa Benítez is free after being fired from Everton. The Spanish coach has managed clubs like Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid. Although his latest works have not been as successful, his credentials speak for themselves.
The German coach was released after leading his team to Euro 2022. His credentials speak for themselves: he managed to lift the World Cup in 2014 and the Confederations Cup in Russia in 2017.
