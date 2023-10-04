If it is true that they are increasingly seen in the urban centers of the main Italian cities battery powered scooter with the various sharingrentals and riders, it is equally true that the electric challenge seems – to date – not to warm up the motorcycling public. Despite this, the planet of two wheels on tap offers various solutions for every need and license. Many motorbikes that can be driven with an A1 licence and just as many can be driven exclusively with an A license without power limitation. And in between? What are the electric motorbikes that can be driven with an A2 license from the age of 18? Here are five examples below.